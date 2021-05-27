12-17-year olds who get vaccinated can win full scholarship to SUNY or CUNY

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for 12 to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27. Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.