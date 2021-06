(CNN Español) – Amazon has announced that its annual online discount event will take place on June 21 and 22 in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries. Prime Day usually happens in the middle of summer, although it was held in October last year, a delay due to Coronavirus pandemic. However, this year Prime Day returns to its normal programming in almost everyone except Canada e India, where they decided to postpone the event due to the significant impact of covid-19 to focus “on the safety of our employees and the support of our customers and sales partners,” it said in a press release.