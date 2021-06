Photo caption: L to R: Park Police Chief Steve Schindlbeck, Officer Tyler Benjamin, Lt. Mike Harrington, Lt. Scott Wehrli. The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners recognized three members of the Park Police at their May 27 meeting at Fort Hill Activity Center. Officer Tyler Benjamin received the Park Police Life Saving Award for his actions on March 26, 2021 that helped save the life of a person who had collapsed and was not breathing. Officer Benjamin was able to use his Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to assist the patient until paramedics arrived. Park Police Lieutenants Scott Wehrli and Mike Harrington each were recognized for 30 years of distinguished service as members of the Naperville Park District Police. Park Police Chief Steve Schindlbeck presented the awards.