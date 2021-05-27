Cancel
Voting opens ahead of World Travel Tech Awards

breakingtravelnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Travel Tech Awards has opened voting for its inaugural programme. Industry professionals and consumers alike can now vote for their favourite travel technology brands. This programme celebrates the full spectrum of the global travel technology sector. Nominees range from small companies and start-ups to global brands, with categories including...

www.breakingtravelnews.com
#Travel Technology#Global Travel#Tech Industry#Airline Industry#Industry Professionals#Information Technology#Best Airline App#Best Cruise Line Website#World Travel Awards#Voting#Nominees#Categories#Global Brands#Today#Cruise Line#Ufa#Bashkortostan
Businessprweek.com

Travel tech company Amadeus hires global PR agencies

The agencies have been briefed to “evolve and elevate” Amadeus’ global reputation and approach to communications. 3 Monkeys Zeno and FOTH will work together to create “high-impact” campaigns that work across multiple markets. Regional Zeno offices will provide network support across the EMEA, Asia-Pacific and North America regions. Zeno is...
TechnologyMcKnight's

McKnight’s Tech Awards deadline extended 1 week!

There is still time to submit their nominations for the 2021 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards program. Organizers have extended the entry deadline one week, until midnight June 1. There is no cost to enter. Providers of all sizes and backgrounds are encouraged to take part. The annual awards program...
Beauty & FashionTech Times

5 Travel Tech Trends that will Dominate 2021 and Beyond

Just after WHO declared Covid as a global pandemic, it hit every industry it could damage. The economy of each country fell tremendously. It took mercy on no one, be it education, businesses, fashion, or the travel industry. However, if you see the travel industry in particular, surveys show a decrease of 50% in the passenger volume because of the risk of contracting Covid. Since the beginning of lockdowns, various countries have imposed bans on traveling to prevent the spread of Covid and its variants. Thus, many people were bound to stay home, and they hated it. It was and still, today is nerve-wracking for people who loved socializing and traveling. However, it is a famous saying that a modern problem requires a modern solution! Here in this article, you will learn the newly emerging travel tech trends that will open doors for you to explore the world without the Covid risk.
Odon, INInside Indiana Business

High Tech Cyber Lab Opens at WestGate

ODON - The Bloomington-based Indiana Innovation Institute has opened a laboratory at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon to serve as a connection for academia and entrepreneurs to the national defense pipeline and other non-military applications. IN3 says the Cyber Physical Systems lab offers state-of-the-art equipment and expertise to assist...
TechnologyTechRepublic

Driving modern tech in a post-pandemic world

IT leaders discuss lessons learned and upcoming projects during a webinar Wednesday sponsored by Dell Technologies. There is no rest for the weary and IT leaders from Dell Technologies, Honeywell, the City of Amarillo, Texas, and the Vancouver Film School said the post-pandemic world will require continued digitization at an accelerated pace and the implementation of new technologies.
TechnologyMcKnight's

Entries due today for McKnight’s Tech Awards

Today is the deadline for receipt of nominations for the 2021 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards. Entries will be accepted until just before midnight ET (11:59 p.m. ET). No further extensions will be granted. There is no cost to enter. The annual contest, a joint program of McKnight’s Senior Living,...
TechnologyMcKnight's

This is really it: Final day to submit for 2021 McKnight’s Tech Awards

The one-week extension for submissions to the 2021 McKnight’s Tech Awards competition ends at midnight today (June 1). That means there’s still time to answer four questions about a praiseworthy program you’re using that could earn you and your staff national recognition. Winners will be announced Aug. 25 during the McKnight’s Tech Awards + Summit program, which includes a series of thought leadership webinars.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Travel Curious launches agent portal for simpler bookings

LONDON, UK - Agents looking to book private tours and activities across the globe can now do so thanks to the introduction of a new ‘agent portal’ launched by technology-led tours and activities start-up, Travel Curious. The swift and efficient system provides users with smart searchability, specifically aimed at home-based...
Softwareephotozine.com

TIPA World Awards 2021 Announced

The prestigious Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) 2021 awards have been announced with winners spanning 40 categories, representing the wide range of products and services that make up the imaging industry today. Along with exciting cameras and lenses that cover every category, from entry-level to expert to professional, the TIPA...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Is Travel Booking Ready to Fully Embrace Artificial Intelligence? - innovation & tech today

Well, chaos has a way of simply rewriting the rules. We are currently amidst the bleakest period the travel industry has ever experienced. There continues to be tremendous pressure on the entire travel supply chain to reduce operating costs and labor while demand remains devastatingly low. Even with the positive progress on vaccines and stimulus, this cost control pressure will not subside for the foreseeable future. There is an industry-wide need to provide an easier travel planning experience that is not labor-intensive.
Travelmelvillereview.com

Takeaways From Travel And Leisure’s World’s Greatest Awards 2020

This coverage permits us to offer you, the traveler, with essentially the most aggressive quotes according to actual forex trade. We invite you to flick thru our web site to select the travel fashion that meets your needs, our travel planners are only a name/e-mail away prepared to provide any assistance in designing your itinerary. Life is a great journey and through laughter and tears we all try to create wonderful recollections and touring provides us simply that! We have been referred to as many occasions the ‘tailors of travel’. Because we wish to know about you earlier than we design your journey, we take a look at your style, your preferences, your budget, your tastes and what will make you completely happy.
Businessharman.com

HARMAN wins big at the iF World Design Awards 2021

Stamford, CT – 19 May 2021 – HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, and its Huemen in-house design agency won brought home 23 iF World Design Awards. The recognition is for outstanding and original design of a wide array of audio products from JBL, Harman Kardon, and Infinity across consumer, luxury, and car audio as well as user interface and app design. HARMAN and its brands hold 449 major global awards for 336 products.
CelebrationsTravelDailyNews.com

Tomorrow is Global Exhibitions Day 2021

PARIS – Global Exhibitions Day 2021 takes place tomorrow, 2 June. The GED 2021 campaign focuses on just how instrumental exhibitions are in creating platforms for growth and recovery, while also instilling confidence in others to participate in organised events that prioritise safety and success in equal measure. New this...
Small BusinessThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Dream Big Awards applications open

Each year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognizes the very best in American small business for their achievements in eight areas, plus the Small Business of the Year with a grand prize of $25,000. Businesses must meet certain requirements to be eligible. The deadline for the Dream Big Awards is...
EconomySKIFT

Enterprise Wants to Save Car Rentals Through Travel Tech

New acquisition Deem is well placed in the current climate, helping corporate travel agencies develop booking tools to navigate complex Covid-era trips. But can it keep up with demand?. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Car rental giant Enterprise...
Travelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Travel + Leisure Acknowledges Rosewood Mayakoba In 2020 Worlds Greatest Awards

A few who have are calling the payments chump change. People want to escape, and rental corporations are listeningThey’re turning the standard 3-night stay into three-month stays — or 3-hour stays. Every firm underneath the solar is releasing new security standards. This summer season, everyone seems to be getting their feet moist with pool sharingTake a dive into the most popular new industry of our no good, very dangerous pandemic summer season. Glamping startups are here to helpNeed your tent to come with contemporary linens and air mattresses?
Softwarebiztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk: Get Ahead with Automation and Security

With cybercrime on the rise, there’s little time to waste when developing a security system that can protect your data no matter how and where it’s stored. Whether it remains on-premises in a physical data center or it’s being stored in one or more clouds, it will be vulnerable to attack.
Gaithersburg, MDbaltimorenews.net

Novavax Honored by Maryland Tech Council During 2021 Industry Awards Celebration

Novavax Honored by Maryland Tech Council During 2021 Industry Awards Celebration. GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 21, 2021 - Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Maryland Tech Council's (MTC's) nominating committee chose Novavax as the recipient of its 'Life Sciences Company of the Year' award and chose Stanley C. Erck as the recipient of its 'Life Sciences Chief Executive Officer of the Year' award. Results were announced during a live broadcast of the MTC's annual Industry Awards Celebration held May 20, 2021.
Lifestylenachicago.com

Traveling for the Planet: Sustainable Ways to Explore the World

After more than a year in social isolation, many of us are ready to hit the road, meet new people, fly to exotic locations and enjoy the sights and flavors of anywhere-but-here. Although the travel industry is raring to serve pent-up demand, this unprecedented respite can be an opportunity to reset priorities. When choosing hotels, modes of transportation, places to shop and dine, and other activities, consider their sustainability. Tourism need not harm the planet. With proper planning, it can enrich it while benefiting the people living in the places we visit.