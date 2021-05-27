Voting opens ahead of World Travel Tech Awards

Just after WHO declared Covid as a global pandemic, it hit every industry it could damage. The economy of each country fell tremendously. It took mercy on no one, be it education, businesses, fashion, or the travel industry. However, if you see the travel industry in particular, surveys show a decrease of 50% in the passenger volume because of the risk of contracting Covid. Since the beginning of lockdowns, various countries have imposed bans on traveling to prevent the spread of Covid and its variants. Thus, many people were bound to stay home, and they hated it. It was and still, today is nerve-wracking for people who loved socializing and traveling. However, it is a famous saying that a modern problem requires a modern solution! Here in this article, you will learn the newly emerging travel tech trends that will open doors for you to explore the world without the Covid risk.