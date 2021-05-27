Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Ravaged by COVID-19, Porto hopes for Champions League final tourism boost

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTO, Portugal (Reuters) – As thousands of English football fans flock to Portugal’s city of Porto for Saturday’s Champions League final, hotels and bars are hoping the tourism boost will be a prelude to their emergence from a collapse brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Standing in the lobby of...

wibqam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porto#Champions League#Ravaged#Covid 19#Reuters#Nh Collection#British#Manchester City#Istanbul#Tourism Businesses#Match Day#Turkey#English Fans#English Football#Collapse#Home#Sports Bar Adega#Flights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAfootball.london

Foreign Office issues advice to Chelsea and Man City fans ahead of Porto Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to secure his first trophy of his Chelsea tenure when they face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final later this month in Porto. The Blues booked their place in the May 29 final earlier this month when they got the better of Spanish giants Real Madrid in their semi-final tussle, winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate, after goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed a 2-0 win in the second-leg at Stamford Bridge.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Man City receive injury boost over key midfielder ahead of Champions League final vs Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been given the "all clear" ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea later this month. The Germany international, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund back in June 2016, handed City boss Pep Guardiola a major injury scare during last night's 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium when he was forced to limp off through injury just 11 minutes into the start of the second half.
Premier LeagueESPN

Liverpool bolster Champions League hopes in win at Burnley

Liverpool moved into the Champions League qualifying spots after a 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday took them above Leicester City and into fourth place with one round of Premier League matches remaining. Roberto Firmino struck two minutes before halftime and a Nathaniel Phillips header made it 2-0 in the...
UEFAESPN

Tottenham spoil Leicester's Champions League hopes

Leicester City suffered a horrible case of deja vu as their Champions League dream was shattered on the final day of the season for the second straight year after they twice squandered the lead to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. - Premier League: Liverpool joy, Kane...
UEFAPosted by
AFP

Porto prepares as Portugal steps into the Champions League breach once again

After Lisbon last year, now it is the turn of Porto. Once again Portugal has stepped in to save UEFA by offering to host the final of the Champions League, which for the second year running was forced to move away from Istanbul due to the ongoing pandemic. With its Covid-19 crisis receding, a proven ability to organise the biggest match in European club football and a good relationship between its national federation the FPF, and the European game's governing body, Portugal turned out to be the only real option to stage Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Chelsea. "Once again we have turned to our friends in Portugal to help both UEFA and the Champions League and I am, as always, very grateful to the FPF and the Portuguese government for agreeing to stage the match at such short notice," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. It is unfortunate for Istanbul, which was initially supposed to stage the 2020 final only for UEFA to rearrange the latter stages of last season's Champions League in Lisbon in August, three months behind schedule.
Premier LeagueSkySports

N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy injuries: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopeful over duo's fitness ahead of Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful both Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante can win their battles to be fit for Chelsea's Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday. Mendy suffered a rib injury during his side's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday after colliding with the frame of the goal as he tried to prevent Bertrand Traore's opener.
UEFAchatsports.com

UEFA confirm 16,500 fans will attend the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City with 1,700 extra tickets on sale TODAY... and fans can use vaccine passports to let them enter the stadium in Porto

Portuguese authorities will allow 16,500 fans in at the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal on Saturday. That number equates to 33 per cent of the stadium's 50,000 capacity with 1,700 more tickets for the general public going on sale on 1pm in the afternoon of May 25 via UEFA.
SoccerMiami Herald

Porto player investigated over COVID-19 test result

Portuguese authorities conducted a search and seizure operation at facilities owned by Porto on Thursday in an investigation related to a player's COVID-19 test result. Porto said authorities were at the club's headquarters and training center seeking more information about the test result of a first-team player. The club did...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel insists he will NOT use last season's Champions League heartache to fire on Chelsea against Man City... but admits he will arrive 'smarter and more experienced' in Porto ahead of 'dream' final

Thomas Tuchel will not bore his Chelsea players with tales of his Champions League near miss with Paris Saint-Germain. Nor will he linger on his concerns after three defeats in four games. Instead, he ordered them to take a day off and return on Wednesday with minds rested, ready to...
Soccerchatsports.com

Portuguese politician Rui Rio critical of 'foreigners' being allowed in for the Champions League final in Porto despite games in the country largely being played behind closed doors... and with Man City and Chelsea fans drunkenly brawling in the streets

Prominent Portuguese politician Rui Rio has criticised the decision for 'foreigners' to be allowed into the country for this weekend's Champions League final. Rio, the president of the Social Democratic Party, expressed his concerns over the effect the travelling football supporters may have on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and accused some of causing 'disrespect'.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsene Wenger insists Chelsea were CONVINCED they would beat Manchester City in the Champions League final after previous losses left Pep Guardiola's side 'insecure' ahead of Porto showdown

Arsene Wenger believes Chelsea were 'convinced' they would beat Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday after previous successes against Pep Guardiola's side. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea overcame CIty 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Kai Havertz, and suffocated their opponents' traditional attacking flair and verve with a...