Anti-Kremlin group Open Russia says it will end activities in Russia

Elon Musk told a Kremlin-sponsored forum that he is thinking about opening a Tesla plant in Russia. But he also said he’s an alien, so maybe don’t hold your breath for a ribbon-cutting any time soon. “I think we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia, and I think that would be great,” Musk said, according to Bloomberg News. “Over time, we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, potentially Russia at some point.” The Wall Street Journal reports that the billionaire, who is a U.S. government contractor through his SpaceX rocket company, also called for warmer relations between Washington and Moscow. “There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia,” Musk said. “There should be more dialogue and communication between Russia and the United States.” As for whether Musk really thinks he’s an alien, the Journal says he was joking.