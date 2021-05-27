Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Anti-Kremlin group Open Russia says it will end activities in Russia

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The board of Open Russia, an organisation linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has decided to end its operations in Russia, it said on Thursday. The decision was taken to protect its supporters due to draft legislation targeting “undesirable” organisations, it said.

wibqam.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Russia#Anti Kremlin#Reuters#Moscow#Legislation#Reporting#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Related
Politicsrock947.com

Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of political space

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would respond to what he called Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of the political space, a day after a Ukrainian court placed a prominent pro-Russian politician under house arrest. The Ukrainian court put Viktor Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and...
EuropeWashington Post

Russia has not been deterred

RUSSIA IS not stopping. This is the only conclusion to draw from news that hackers linked to the country’s main intelligence service compromised an email system used by the U.S. Agency for International Development within the State Department. The attack targeted the computer networks of human rights groups and other organizations critical of President Vladimir Putin — and it continues even now.
Politics104.1 WIKY

Kremlin says Russia-U.S. talks a ‘positive signal’ for Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday that what it called constructive talks between Moscow’s and Washington’s top diplomats were a “positive signal” for holding a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

What to expect from a possible June summit between Putin and Biden

MOSCOW — Amid sinking relations, President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to be seeking a June summit while Biden is in Europe for talks with allies. Biden — who said Tuesday that it is his "hope and expectation" to meet with Putin next month — is scheduled to attend a Group of Seven summit in Britain from June 11 to 13 and then travel to Brussels for E.U. talks and a NATO summit on June 14.
Militarydailyjournal.net

US, Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic

REYKJAVIK. Iceland — The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area. As Russia assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council on Thursday, the U.S. rallied other members to...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Russia in "no rush to part with hydrocarbons," says energy minister

Russia's internal energy policies are decidedly conservative. Russia does not need "to rush to part with hydrocarbons" in light of the global shift towards carbon neutral energy, the country's energy minister Nikolay Shulginov said on May 14, calling for development of "traditional" energy sources to continue. Shulginov, who was appointed energy minister after the departure of his long-serving predecessor Alexander Novak, made the comment days before the International Energy Agency (IEA) published a new report that concluded that n...
Politicsjurist.org

Russia moves to ban members of ‘extremist’ groups from Parliament

A move to ban members of “extremist” organizations from running for office passed the first round of parliamentary discussions in Russia on Tuesday. The move is seen by critics of the Kremlin as an attempt to stop prominent opposition from running against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The bill was supported...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Flirts Hard With Russia in Kremlin-Backed Forum

Elon Musk told a Kremlin-sponsored forum that he is thinking about opening a Tesla plant in Russia. But he also said he’s an alien, so maybe don’t hold your breath for a ribbon-cutting any time soon. “I think we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia, and I think that would be great,” Musk said, according to Bloomberg News. “Over time, we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, potentially Russia at some point.” The Wall Street Journal reports that the billionaire, who is a U.S. government contractor through his SpaceX rocket company, also called for warmer relations between Washington and Moscow. “There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia,” Musk said. “There should be more dialogue and communication between Russia and the United States.” As for whether Musk really thinks he’s an alien, the Journal says he was joking.
Politics104.1 WIKY

Kremlin says it will soon make announcement on possible Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would soon make an announcement about a possible summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow and Washington needed to cooperate on cybersecurity in order to stop hackers who ill-wishers say work for the Russian state.
InternetCNET

Russia remains the biggest source of disinformation, Facebook says

Russia has been the main source of disinformation on Facebook since 2017, the social network said in a report Wednesday. The company uncovered disinformation campaigns in more than 50 countries in that period and shut down 150 networks of fake accounts. Aside from Russia, the top sources of fake news...
CoronavirusBirmingham Star

Russia will always be there for India, says Russian envoy

By Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Russia is getting requests from Indian states and companies for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines, said Russian Deputy Envoy Roman Babushkin, adding that "all proposals" are being studied "very carefully". Speaking to ANI, the deputy envoy said that supplies of Sputnik...