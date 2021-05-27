Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras Will Be Back in New Orleans in 2022

By Associated Press
Posted by 
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is preparing to OK all-night alcohol sales again. And the city is lifting a ban on parades and its traditional “second line” marches as as coronavirus vaccine rates improve and hospitalizations stay low. The city announced that it will end the 1 a.m. shutdown of alcohol sales and begin taking permit applications for parades and second lines under new rules that take effect Friday. The city is also allowing gyms to operate at full capacity and removing 6-foot table spacing requirements at restaurants. Some restrictions on large gatherings remain. But exceptions will be made for events where masks are required or where participants provide proof of vaccinations.

710keel.com
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Ap#Masks#Vaccinations#Gyms#Line#Hospitalizations#Exceptions#Permit Applications#America#Alcohol Sales#Proof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mardi Gras
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Great Beaches to Visit in Louisiana

If you love to put your toes in the sand and enjoy some time on the beach, there are several options to check out in Louisiana. Many folks in Shreveport Bossier travel to the Alabama or Florida coast on the Gulf of Mexico for beach vacations, but you don't have to drive that far if you just must get some beach time.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KEEL Radio

Medical Marijuana Expansion Backed by Louisiana Lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will be able to offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients within months under a bill passed Wednesday by lawmakers trying to give the state’s residents cheaper marijuana options to alleviate their medical conditions. The legislation by Houma Rep. Tanner Magee,...
PoliticsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

New 4-Lane Jimmie Davis Bridge Is Planned

The plan for the Jimmie Davis Bridge has changed considerably now that more funding is available. If given final approval during this legislative session, $100 million would be available for this bridge. DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson tells KEEL News he is now planning to build an entirely new 4-lane...
HealthPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shot For a Shot Vaccine Incentive Kicks Off Today

The Shot for a Shot month-long campaign kicks off today in Louisiana. It is a joint effort with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) and the Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) to incentivize more residents to get vaccinated for COVID. ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier said you can get a free shot at participating bars or restaurants by showing proof you have been vaccinated in the last seven days.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out Best of Shreveport’s Mudbug Madness

Mudbug Madness for 2021 is a wrap and it was a huge success. We can’t thank everyone enough for showing up and supporting our festival this weekend! We couldn’t do it with our AMAZING sponsors, vendors, volunteers, committee members and YOU!. Record crowds were reported in Shreveport on Saturday. It...
EconomyPosted by
KEEL Radio

Concert Promoter’s “No Vax Tax” Raises Ticket Prices Fifty Times

A concert promoter in Florida has caught a lot of attention as he tries to cash in on the return of concerts after the COVID-19 pandemic. New CDC Guidelines, and local government changes, have allowed many public events to return. Including sporting events, movie theatres, expos, and of course concerts. The return to concerts have seen all shapes and sizes, from massive festivals relaunching for 2021 to arena tours hitting the road again. Even small scale shows are coming back, like shows at VFW halls.
AnimalsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Piranha Found in LSU Lakes

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries report they found a Red-bellied piranha in an LSU lake. Now they're trying to make sure they're aren't any more. The Red-bellied piranha is native to South America, more specifically the Amazon Basin. I think this piranha is looking for the wrong basin.
LifestylePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Expect Delays at Airports Over Memorial Day Weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports. Mayorkas told ABC on Friday the Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge so it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the summer as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Mayorkas notes masks are still required in airports and on airplanes and probably will continue to be required until mid-September. Airline executives say domestic leisure travel is at pre-pandemic levels, and the number of people passing through U.S. airports daily is likely to top 2 million before the week is over.
LifestylePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Kick Off a Summer of Fun With Discounted Family Passes to Splash Kingdom

If you're looking for some summer fun, dive into summer (see what we did there?) with a family pass to Splash Kingdom Family waterpark! With five locations to choose from, free parking, free inner tubes and free life jackets you're sure to have a blast! Try one of their awesome rides like the White Lightning, Paradise Island or Royal Flush, ride the wave pool, float the lazy river or hang out at Kids Castle with your little ones! In addition to fun water rides, there's food, lockers to store your things in and cabanas you can rent for the day! There's so much to do, you'll be sure to make Splash Kingdom Family Waterpark a summer staple!
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Child Drownings Up 60% in Louisiana in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health says the number of babies and children who drowned last year in the state was up 60% from 2019. And it says Louisiana has one of the nation's highest rates of such drownings. A news release on Tuesday said 24 children under age 15 drowned last year, up from 15 in 2019. The state health officer says most children drown in warmer months, and many are age 4 or younger. Dr. Joseph Kanter says water safety and drowning prevention remain important, especially as families return to pools, lakes and beaches.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Money for Jimmie Davis Bridge Is in Latest Plan

There is good news for the plan to build a new Jimmie Davis bridge and refurbish the existing bridge. Lawmakers have set aside $100 million for this project. The money will come from $3 billion dollars Louisiana is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan. Our state will get half of that money this year and the remaining funds next year.
AnimalsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Termites Causing Problems in Southern U.S.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Thick swarms of termites are appearing nightly throughout south Mississippi, signaling that their mating season is underway. The Sun Herald reports that the winged insects — often called swarmers — are likely Formosan termites. The Mississippi State University Extension Service says the species arrived in Mississippi in the mid-1980s. The Louisiana State University College of Agriculture says Formosan termites are also found in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. The Formosans swarm at dusk and are strongly attracted to lights. Experts say that swarms around a house do not necessarily mean the home is infested by termites, but should be a reminder to have the home inspected.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Jobs Numbers Begin Rebounding

Louisiana is up 127,400 total jobs from the trough of the pandemic in April 2020 to April 2021. Louisiana Workforce Commission chief economist Julian Hwang says the state economy is rebounding and we’re up to 1.7 million non-farm jobs in Louisiana with employers looking to add even more. “Louisiana is...
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Will Expand Voting in Presidential Elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will add four days to Louisiana’s early voting period for presidential elections. State senators Wednesday gave final passage to the proposal with a unanimous, bipartisan vote. The bill by Democratic Rep. Frederick Jones will increase in-person early voting for the presidential elections from seven days to 11 days. The measure heads next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to sign it into law. Louisiana’s majority-GOP Legislature has avoided many of the contentious discussions held in other states where Republicans have pushed bills to limit voter access to the polls.