Mardi Gras Will Be Back in New Orleans in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is preparing to OK all-night alcohol sales again. And the city is lifting a ban on parades and its traditional “second line” marches as as coronavirus vaccine rates improve and hospitalizations stay low. The city announced that it will end the 1 a.m. shutdown of alcohol sales and begin taking permit applications for parades and second lines under new rules that take effect Friday. The city is also allowing gyms to operate at full capacity and removing 6-foot table spacing requirements at restaurants. Some restrictions on large gatherings remain. But exceptions will be made for events where masks are required or where participants provide proof of vaccinations.710keel.com