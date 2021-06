The US is coming towards the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Ryan Reynolds has opened up on Instagram. “One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety,” the 44-year-old has written. “I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.