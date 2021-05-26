NBA Playoffs Wednesday Preview + Best Bets | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 184)
The NBA Gambling Podcast breaks down the Wednesday night games for the NBA Playoffs. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji recap the Tuesday night action and look ahead to the three games on the schedule. The Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers (-8) tip off for game two. In addition, to the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks (-2), followed by the return of Donovan Mitchell for the Jazz (-9.5) as they host the Grizzles.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com