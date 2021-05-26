NBA Playoffs Wednesday Preview + Best Bets | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 184)

MLB Week Preview + Recap and Yankees Slander May 30th, 2021. The MLB Gambling Podcast drops a new episode recapping all things baseball. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji recap the weekend and get your caught up on news and notes from around the league. In addition, the guys answer a couple listener questions surrounding the Rays and the Yankees. Why are we not talking about Rays more this season? Is there value on the Rays to win the division? Furthermore, Munaf has a blast slandering the Yankees recent struggles. The boys also go through some of the future picks they made before the season. Which of their picks are looking good and which are down the toilet?