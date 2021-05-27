Cancel
Ashland County, WI

Freeze Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Koochiching, Southern Cook, North St. Louis, North Itasca and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Burnett County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.
Sawyer County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Outdoor fire danger 'very high' throughout area

The Sawyer County Fire Association is warning all area businesses including resorts, campgrounds, motels and private vacation Homes (VRBO) that our fire danger in the Hayward Lakes area is at Very High level at this time. Until we get enough moisture to turn our landscape to a beautiful green color,...