Cook County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca, Central St. Louis and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Carlton County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.
Cook County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY Minimum relative humidity values from 25 to 30 percent combined with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected over northeast Minnesota today. Any fires may spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on burning restrictions in Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Aitkin County, MN

Fire Weather Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Please refrain from burning as fires can quickly spread in these weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TOMORROW .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible tomorrow afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Winds may become gusty in the afternoon, with gusts currently likely to reach up to 25 MPH. Dry air in the low levels tomorrow is also likely to reduce min RHs below 25%. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
Aitkin County, MN

Red Flag Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON .Critical fire weather conditions will continue this afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Gusty winds up to 30 MPH will continue this afternoon before easing this evening. Min RHs below 25% are expected to continue until a cold front sweeps across the area this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEASTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
Koochiching County, MN

Koochiching County under Red Flag Warning

Koochiching County is among several under a Red Flag Warning issued today by the National Weather Service. A Red Flag Warning means that critical weather conditions are ideal for a wildfire to spread quickly. The Red Flag Warning will begin late this morning and expire at 8 p.m. The warning...