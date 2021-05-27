Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca, Central St. Louis and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.