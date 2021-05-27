Villarreal celebrate Europa League triumph

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea missed the vital kick as Villarreal won the Europa League following an extraordinary penalty shootout. After the match finished 1-1, all 20 outfield players scored their kicks to set up sudden death between the two goalkeepers. Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored his before saving De Gea’s, as United’s wait for a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes on. United were frustrated in the first half in Gdansk, with a cross from Luke Shaw that flashed across the face of goal the closest they came to troubling the Villarreal goal.Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno struck...