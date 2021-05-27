Cancel
UEFA

Villarreal celebrate Europa League triumph

By Sport Staff
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillarreal players celebrated their history-making penalty shootout win over Manchester United in the Europa League final. Unai Emery's side celebrated wildly with the fans present in Gdansk, and cut pieces of the net as souvenirs. The game wasn't a classic and finished 1-1 after goals from Gerard Moreno and Edinson Cavanii. But the shootout which followed was epic, as Villarreal emerged victorious 11-10. United keeper David De Gea saw his penalty saved by Geronimo Rulli, to spark wild scenes from the Villarreal players.

David De Gea
Unai Emery
#Europa League#Manchester United#Souvenirs#Gdansk#Penalty Shootout#Wild Game#Villarreal Players#Triumph#The Game#Wild Scenes
UEFA
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Champions League
Sports
