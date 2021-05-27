Biomutant Review
HIGH Battling a giant floof while wearing power armor. LOW There’s no excuse for melee combat this awkward. WTF The giant monster that wears teddy bear-themed pajamas. The action-RPG can be a difficult nut to crack. Combat needs to feel fluid and visceral so that it doesn’t seem like fights are won by stat checks instead of skill, but at the same time, character builds need to feel different enough for players to get the sense that they’re crafting their own personal take on the world. Biomutant, which takes players on a journey through a post-apocalyptic landscape packed with… adorable fur monsters… does its best at finding a balance between those poles, but ends up struggling as much as it succeeds.gamecritics.com