NBA Playoffs Thursday Night Preview | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 185)

Welcome to episode 5 of the SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast! Let’s face it, we all have to make decisions in the later rounds of your fantasy football drafts. These decisions include choosing between a chunk of running backs in similar situations or in some cases, on the same team. Episode 05 of the show aims to get introduce you to ten of these running backs who’s ADP currently falls within the 11th through the 16th rounds. This week, Rod is joined by Scott Simpson, host of The Fantasy Millionaires (among others) show and SGPN fantasy contributor. Additionally, serving as the first official “quality control officer,” for the episode is Scott Reichel of the SGPN fantasy football stable.