NBA Playoffs Thursday Night Preview | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 185)
The NBA Gambling Podcast brings the preview for the Thursday night playoff games. Dan Titus and Munaf Manji recap the Wednesday night slate. In addition, the guys breakdown the three games on Thursday featuring the Milwaukee Bucks (-1.5) visiting the Miami Heat. Also, the Phoenix Suns head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers (-6.5). Lastly, the Denver Nuggets head to Portland to visit the Trail Blazers (-4).www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com