Martha Argerich is widely considered one of the greatest living pianists. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 5 June 1941 and rose to international prominence when she won the seventh International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in 1965. The self-critical Argerich has never hidden the fact that she suffers from performance nerves and can feel “lonely” on stage – hence her preference for playing concertos and chamber music, rather than solo recitals. Yet from her gleaming, silvery Bach to visionary Chopin and the fantastical worlds of Ravel, her solo recordings pay testimony to a pianism that can rarely, if ever, have been surpassed. To celebrate Martha Argerich’s 80th birthday we take a look at her remarkable career.