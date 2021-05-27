Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

On Sensationalism, Mormon Fiction, and The Murderous Mormons of Popular Culture

By Mette Ivie Harrison
crimereads.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Bishop’s Wife, the story of Mormon bishop’s wife Linda Wallheim investigating a woman’s disappearance in her own ward, came out, I went to a few Mormon women’s book clubs in Utah. One of those readers asked me, “Why couldn’t you have had the bad guy be a Mormon?” I was taken aback, then laughed a little, sure she wasn’t serious. But she was. “I wanted the bad guy to be a non-Mormon,” she said. And I asked, confused, “do you think Mormons are never the bad guys? Don’t you watch the news?” But she thought that I, as a Mormon, should feel an obligation to write positive depictions of Mormons, in part because that is what a lot of fiction published by local Mormon presses does.

crimereads.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Of Mormon#Sensationalism#Mormonism#Popular Fiction#Historical Fiction#Black Culture#Union#Non Mormons#Ivies#Deseret Territory#Mormon Fiction#Mormon Doctrine#Mormon Bishop#Humanity#History#Positive Depictions#Murders#Women#Greyjoy#Criminals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Germany
News Break
Netflix
Related
Entertainmentcrimereads.com

Safecrackers in Fact and Fiction

There’s something alluring about safecrackers. The image of a black-clothed figure sneaking stealthily into a dark bank or mansion, turning the dial until the safe opens to reveal its treasures, is exciting and glamorous, despite its inherent illegality. There is a mystique, a level of advanced skill and polished competence to this particular crime that isn’t part of the common criminal’s repertoire. Perhaps that is what has long intrigued us about safecrackers. They abound in fiction, dating back at least to the early twentieth century, but there are also historical counterparts whose exploits are every bit as entertaining as those in the books and movies. Here’s a brief look at a few key safecrackers, both in fiction and in real life.
Religionlibsyn.com

1434: Mormon Influencer Discovers the CES Letter - Haleigh Everts

After converting to Mormonism as a teen and attending BYU, Haleigh Evert’s relationship with the Mormon church grew unfulfilling and complicated. After leaving the church for a time, Haleigh came back to the Mormon church, married in the temple, and started making videos and writing about her Mormon journey. Haleigh...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Culling Culture"

While much of the metal mainstream talks to itself about a nu-metal revival that isn't really happening, we can at least be thankful that crushing new bands with a commercial edge are still emerging. With a sound that blurs the lines between deathcore, metalcore and tech-metal to such an extent that everything sounds sharp and fresh, and nothing sounds truly derivative, VEXED sound like the destined-for-hugeness, finished article on "Culling Culture". As an added treat, this album never sounds remotely cynical or tailored for some algorithm-dictated demographic. Instead, this is vibrant and vital modern metal, wherein brutality dominates but melody has regular access. It's also worth noting upfront that frontwoman Megan Targett is a self-evident force of nature with an abundance of charisma and a huge vocal range, throat-scything roar included. An opening trifecta of "Ignorant", "Hideous" and "Fake" makes it irrefutably clear that VEXED have the right stuff: there may be nothing revolutionary happening here, but "Culling Culture" slams and stabs in a way that we haven't necessarily heard two thousand times before.
ReligionWashington Post

A Mormon walks into a megachurch

(RNS) — As we walk in, we’re feted with celebratory bubbles by the greeters at the entrance. Just inside the doors, we’re offered free mimosas. Almost everyone milling about in the huge lobby is wearing shorts or jeans. (And almost no one is wearing a mask, to my dismay.) Welcome...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Answering the ‘divine call’ a rite of passage for young Mormons

Standing in front of family and friends in a coat and tie on a Tuesday evening late last month, Jacob Epperson cradled a cell phone that held news of his future. In it was an email he’s been looking forward to getting for a long time — a letter from the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that would tell the teenager where he is being sent as a volunteer missionary for the next two years.
ReligionWashington Times

Mormons to resume in-person missionary training

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in late June will reopen missionary training centers in Provo, Utah; Accra, Ghana; and Auckland, New Zealand, to resume the in-person training suspended 14 months ago for the coronavirus pandemic. A May 24 announcement by the church stated the centers “are scheduled...
Utah Stateupr.org

Catholicism In Utah And Community Outreach

Ten years after the arrival of Mormon pioneers in 1863, Catholicism became the second established religion in Utah. Priest Lawrence Scanlan was entrusted with the 800 Utah Catholics upon his arrival. Since then, the Catholic church has become the third largest Christian religion in the state after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Protestantism. In the city of Logan, the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church welcomes up to 600 parishioners each mass - the majority of whom are Hispanics.
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

7 Uninhabitable Houses in Fiction

I have only lived in two places that were difficult to inhabit, but both are still very vivid. The first was when I was six, and my family lived in a static caravan (or trailer in the US) for six months. I can’t claim that we were living there because of any kind of hardship, but I clearly remember the ice on the insides of the windows in the mornings, having to wash at the sink with freezing water, and a very particular smell of damp cardboard walls. The second place was a squat when I was an art student. Living there was my choice, although money was tight. This house was damp too: a 1950s bungalow with no central heating and single-pane windows. It sat in the middle of an overgrown garden, isolated, despite being near the center of town. One of my clearest memories from that time is one night when someone outside—an unidentified stranger—moved around the perimeter of the house tapping on each of the windows in the dark.
Books & Literaturemargot-kin-berg.com

…a crime-fictional site

‘I believe, Messieurs, in loyalty – to one’s friends and one’s family and one’s caste.’. And loyalty does turn out to be an important aspect of this case. It’s an important quality, really. Marriages, friendships, business relationships, and a lot more are built on the concept of being loyal. Of course, like anything ese, loyalty can go too far. And some groups demand loyalty at a very high cost. Still, it’s a strong human characteristic, and it’s interesting to explore how it’s used in crime fiction.
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Library Column: New Adult Fiction

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County – Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features novels from our New Adult Fiction section. Before She Disappeared is the latest from bestselling author Lisa Gardner. Recovering alcoholic Frankie Elkin has more regrets than she does...
Books & Literaturebelievermag.com

An Incomplete Survey of Fictional Knitters

The craft of knitting is such a prominent literary act that a subgenre of literature—called “knit-lit”—has formed. Within this subgenre, there are several motifs, including what is colloquially referred to as “the sweater curse”: the idea that when someone knits a garment for their love interest, the act will seal the demise of their relationship. Knitting a garment by hand is a deeply intimate act, which perhaps explains why authors are attracted to its symbolic potential. Knitting also has an unassuming quality. The act evokes peace and domestic tranquility, and it is often employed to convey these sentiments. A knitter can become a vehicle for change, too, propelling a story forward through their handicraft. A character may weave intricate narrative webs, sometimes suggesting warmth or safety, and other times disguising the places where heartbreak, deceit, and evil may lie. If you look for them, you’ll find them—somebody in the corner, knitting a hat or a scarf, quite possibly something containing the depths of their affections or, just as probable, the names of the people they wish dead.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Author writes fictional account of cowboy poetry experience

ELKO — Martin Oliphant is a pet mortician in an obscure Michigan town. His dream is to become a cowboy poet, but the years move on and Martin never gets the chance to make it out to Elko where the famed event takes place. Then, one day, a horse dies in his hometown, a world-famous horse. It is this horse, an animal Oliphant particularly despises, that finally leads him on an adventure out West.
Copperas Cove, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Mormon missionaries offering free yard services in Cove area

For the past several weeks, Shaun Hicken and Seth Johnson, both missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, have been busy mowing, trimming and clipping as they have been offering free yard services to the Copperas Cove area. “We just want to spread true joy,” Hicken...
Books & LiteratureFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Fiction, truth and scams of various types

“Fiction gives us empathy; it puts us inside the minds of other people, gives us the gifts of seeing the world through their eyes,” according to Neil Gaiman, an unusually prolific, imaginative and successful fiction author. He added another reason why it’s important to read fiction: “Fiction is a lie that tells us true things over and over.” I think he’s absolutely spot-on with both sentiments, having experienced how a good tale can provide enough distance from a concept to gain a deeper understanding than reading newspaper articles or other nonfiction accounts. But then, I also go along with Elvis: “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t going away.”