Memorial Day, this year, is being commemorated in the shadow of two wars. One is a 15-month war with a deadly virus. It's a war that has claimed some 585,000 Americans, and which may very well climax — for our country, at least — on Memorial Day itself. In the coming weeks, we could learn decisively whether we've won or lost, depending on whether all those beach outings, barbecues and family gatherings Monday result in any uptick in the COVID rates.