Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Victorians are asking why it is the only state to have entered a fourth lockdown during the course of the pandemic. Mr Frydenberg said Victorians are asking why a regional city like Mildura – which is more than 500 kilometres from Melbourne and hasn’t had a case in 13 months – was subject to the same restrictions as metropolitan Melbourne. “They’re asking … why in New South Wales have students been out of the classroom for around 30 days whereas in Victoria some students have been out of the classroom for 21 weeks,” he said. “Victorians are asking those very questions. Why does it happen to us? Why have we gone through a fourth lockdown which has not been replicated across other states? “That is the question that Victorians are asking and those are answers that have to be provided, not by us, but by the Victorian government.”