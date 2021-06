“I didn’t get to open the doors, so I’m going to have to file for bankruptcy tomorrow,” thought Blake Cole, the owner and operator of Friends and Family in Oakland, California, when Alameda County announced its first shelter-in-place order on March 16, 2020. After more than three years of pitching her bar to investors, finding and building out the space, hiring staff and waiting for six months for a water meter to arrive, her team only got to work a soft opening a week before the city and its surrounding area went into lockdown.