Fiction is Full of Blameless Victims, But What About Those Who Deserve Both Empathy and Reprimand?

By Nancy Tucker
crimereads.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Day of Spring tells the story of eight-year-old Chrissie. Chrissie’s life is a patchwork of handstands against walls, sweets stolen from the corner shop, and murder: she has just strangled a younger child. The community panics, its residents gossip, and Chrissie is alight with a fizzy, electric buzz. The crime grants her a feeling of strength and power that is hard to come by at home, where food is scarce and attention scarcer. We next meet Chrissie fifteen years later, as Julia. She has been given a new identity, but struggles to keep the tendrils of her past from coiling into her present—and is horrified when they start to threaten her own young daughter.

