Love is in the air on Disappearing Island, and the results are on the ground – in the form of shorebird nests. Several least tern pairs and four pairs of Wilson’s plovers have been discovered nesting on the popular boaters’ destination near Ponce Inlet. These small shorebirds have nested in multiple areas on the island’s sandy beaches. Shorebird nests have been documented on the island since 2014 when a colony reached its peak with over 60 nests on the sand. Unfortunately, most of those nests have had minimal success due to human activity and disturbances that caused the birds to abandon their nests.