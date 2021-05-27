Cancel
Cynical fouls, Champions League final best bits and Liz Cambage dunking

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) While cynical fouls to deny a goalscoring opportunity should be vehemently discouraged as being against the spirit of the game, they also happen to be one of the entertaining things in football. Step forward Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham, who managed to mis-control a pass, turn slower than milk, and rugby tackle Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo to the ground on Saturday, with the defender shown a red card in the crucial semi-final second leg of their Championship play-off. Mepham, formerly of Brentford, was serenaded off the pitch by the home supporters: “He’s one of our own!” Depleted Bournemouth would go on to lose 3-2 on aggregate, with Brentford set to face Swansea at Wembley in the final this weekend.

SPORTbible

Liz Cambage Says Andrew Bogut Is 'Obsessed' With Her

The war-of-words between Liz Cambage and Andrew Bogut has taken a new - rather unusual - turn. This bizarre feud between two of Australian basketball's greatest is becoming hard to keep up with, but Cambage has perhaps put the final in the argument's coffin with a savage response to Bogut's latest dig.
Basketballthebrag.com

Liz Cambage slams lack of POC in Olympics,”fake tan is not diversity”

Basketballer Liz Cambage has slammed the Australian Olympic Committee for its lack of POC athletes in a promotional shoot for the Tokyo Olympics. Cambage, who plays in the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA, and national Australian basketball team the Opals, was appalled at the lack of POC in two photos, one from the Australian Olympic team, and the other from underwear brand, Jockey.
BasketballThe Guardian

Liz Cambage backtracks on Olympic boycott over ‘white-washing’ of photos

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has backtracked on threats to boycott the Tokyo Olympics in a racially based protest. The Opals’ star centre has confirmed she will play at the Tokyo Games after last week accusing Australia’s Olympic fraternity of “white-washing” after a photo shoot lacking racial diversity. Cambage, born...
NBC Chicago

Liz Cambage

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a remark he made to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces’ post Liz Cambage.
Basketballswishappeal.com

New Liz Cambage and Betnijah Laney T-shirts!

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles. PROUD TO BE A BIG BITCH. Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage responded to Curt Miller’s insensitive...
BasketballWashington Post

A’ja Wilson had a rebirth, Liz Cambage is healthy, and Las Vegas is among the WNBA favorites

The 2020 season was the best and worst of A’ja Wilson’s life. On the floor, in the WNBA’s bubble in Bradenton, Fla., the 24-year-old power forward flourished, winning her first MVP award and hauling an injury-compromised Las Vegas Aces team to the Finals. Off it — resting in cramped quarters, scrolling through the tragic daily news, pacing the perma-sunny grounds of the IMG Academy campus — she despaired.
CelebritiesESPN

Liz Cambage hits out at lack of diversity in AOC shoot, threatens to 'sit out' Olympics

Australian WNBA star Liz Cambage has threatened to boycott the Tokyo Olympics while hitting out at an Australian Olympic Team [AOC] promotional shoot that lacked diversity. Cambage on Thursday criticised the AOC on Instagram, posting two promotional images on her story to make her point. She may have, however, failed to recognise Indigenous rugby sevens star Maurice Longbottom in the second image that was taken at the Australian Olympic Team's uniform launch last month.
AFP

Australia basketball star drops Olympic race row boycott threat

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage on Tuesday withdrew a threat to boycott the Tokyo Olympics over "whitewashed" team photoshoots, but vowed to remain outspoken on social justice issues. The 29-year-old, a two-time Olympian who is preparing for the new WNBA season with the Las Vegas Aces, last week took issue with two promotional pictures showing predominantly white Australian Olympic athletes. The first photoshoot organised by the team's apparel sponsor, Jockey, included no people of colour, while Indigenous rugby player Maurice Longbottom was the only non-white face in the group pictures in the second. "HOW AM I MEANT TO REPRESENT A COUNTRY THAT DOESNT EVEN REPRESENT ME #whitewashedaustralia," Cambage posted on Instagram, concluding "until I see you doing more @ausolympicteam imma sit this one out".
CelebritiesSporting News

'I'm in baby' - Liz Cambage changes her mind on Tokyo Olympics boycott

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has backed down on her threat to boycott the Tokyo Olympics by declaring on social media, "I'm in baby." In a series of Instagram posts last week, Cambage threatened to skip July's showpiece event after calling out what she believed was a 'whitewashed' promotional shoot for the event from the AOC.
Daily Mail

Why this photo of Australia’s Olympic athletes has sparked a major debate - with one of our greatest basketball stars threatening to boycott the Games

A 'whitewashed' photo of Australia's Olympic athletes in their underwear has sparked threats from champion basketballer Liz Cambage to boycott the Tokyo Games. Cambage, 29, has represented Australia for the past two Olympic Games but claims she will 'sit out' of this year's event because there was not enough diversity in the promotional photo shoots.
Soccerchelseafc.com

Champions League final ticket and travel update

A small number of day trips to the Champions League final, which include a match ticket, remain available to Chelsea supporters. Season ticket holders who have not already purchased a ticket can make an application, and members can also now make an application. Tickets will be allocated to members on a loyalty point basis.
UEFAbesoccer.com

Portugal to allow 16,500 spectators at Champions League final

Up to 16,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday, UEFA announced on Tuesday with the opening of ticket sales.Â. The figure permitted by the Portuguese authorities is one-third of the capacity of the Estadio do Dragao which took over hosting the final in mid-May after Istanbul was ruled out by Covid-19 problems.
UEFArealsport101.com

Champions League Final featured in new Showdown SBC

Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to face off this weekend in the UEFA Champions League Final, and FIFA 21 is highlighting that with another new Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team. The challenges will feature Timo Werner and Kyle Walker, and here’s all the details on how to unlock them...