Cynical fouls, Champions League final best bits and Liz Cambage dunking

1) While cynical fouls to deny a goalscoring opportunity should be vehemently discouraged as being against the spirit of the game, they also happen to be one of the entertaining things in football. Step forward Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham, who managed to mis-control a pass, turn slower than milk, and rugby tackle Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo to the ground on Saturday, with the defender shown a red card in the crucial semi-final second leg of their Championship play-off. Mepham, formerly of Brentford, was serenaded off the pitch by the home supporters: “He’s one of our own!” Depleted Bournemouth would go on to lose 3-2 on aggregate, with Brentford set to face Swansea at Wembley in the final this weekend.