May 24—One year later, the murder of George Floyd reverberates around the country, shaking state capitals such as Albany and cities such as Buffalo. It's a hopeful sign. It was on May 25, 2020, that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed the life out of Floyd, mercilessly kneeling on the helpless man's neck until he was dead. With that public display of criminality, Chauvin set off the big bang of police reform, sending millions of shocked Americans into the streets and prompting public officials to respond to the evidence before their eyes, not just the killing of George Floyd, but also Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Amadou Diallo and more.