Memorial Day Services in Sullivan County

FALLEN EMS MEMBER HONORED IN ALBANY – The name of Jonathan M. Damon, who died in the line of duty on April 23, 2020, while working for Tupper Lake EMS, was added to the Emergency Medical Services Memorial at a remembrance ceremony today in Albany. Senator Dan Stec and Assemblyman Billy Jones joined Mr. Damon’s family at the ceremony. Known as ‘Thunder’ to family and friends, Damon had served on the Saranac Lake Rescue Squad, Malone EMS, Tupper Lake EMS and Moira, Brushton and Chateaugay Fire Departments. The New York State Emergency Medical Services Memorial is located on the Empire State Plaza. Each ‘leaf’ on the memorial is a Star of Life, the national symbol of the EMS, and bears the name, organization and date of death of a member of the EMS system.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO