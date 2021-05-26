CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Services in Sullivan County

 2021-05-26

Mamakating: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm – Edward M. Maier Memorial VFW Post 4947 will hold a Memorial Day Service at their Post at 7:30 am followed by services at the following: 9:00 am Poplar Grove Cemetery, 10:00 am Monument at the Phillipsport Community Center, and 12:00 Pine Hill Cemetery.

