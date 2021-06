4WARN Weather Alert: Dense fog this morning; strong storms possible on Friday.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your friend again today and it is not a bad idea to stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts if they are issued. It’s shaping up to be another soggy day across the mountains as the front we’ve been tracking moves closer and past us as we head through this Thursday. There are some chances for some strong to severe storms this afternoon and this evening, but I think it continues to be a low-end threat. The entire region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Heavy rain, lightning and some strong wind are our main concerns. Keep that WYMT weather app handy, just in case.