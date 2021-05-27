The WORST defeat in the history of the Russian Navy
The Russian squadron traveled half the globe only to meet its inglorious destiny near the Japanese island of Tsushima. In the early 20th century, Japan challenged Russia's dominant position in the Far East. Once locked in self-isolation, but now modernized and rearmed, the Land of the Rising Sun openly declared its geopolitical interests in Korea and northeast China, a traditional zone of interests of its northern neighbor.