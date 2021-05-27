Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The WORST defeat in the history of the Russian Navy

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian squadron traveled half the globe only to meet its inglorious destiny near the Japanese island of Tsushima. In the early 20th century, Japan challenged Russia's dominant position in the Far East. Once locked in self-isolation, but now modernized and rearmed, the Land of the Rising Sun openly declared its geopolitical interests in Korea and northeast China, a traditional zone of interests of its northern neighbor.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Ships#Great Britain#Russian Army#Baltic Sea#Public Enemy#The Russian Navy#The Tsarist Army#English#Russian Fleet#British#Mikasa#Russians#Borodino#Hulton Archive Getty#3rd Pacific Squadron#1st Pacific Squadron#Bravy#2nd Pacific Squadron#Almaz#Russian Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Navy fires back at Moscow’s claims that it chased HMS Dragon out of Russian waters

The Royal Navy was on Thursday forced to deny Russian claims that a British destroyer had been chased out of Crimean waters. It comes after General Vladimir Kulishov, the deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service, claimed that HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, flouted international maritime laws after it sailed into its territorial waters in October.
Militarywarriormaven.com

Russian Navy Fast-Tracks New Upgraded Nuclear-Armed Submarines

The Russian Navy is reporting progress with its second 955A Borei-class nuclear armed ballistic missile submarine, an upgraded boat reported by Russian media outlet to incorporate some of the most advanced “quieting” technologies to ever exist. Just last year, Russia deployed its first in series of at least seven upgraded...
Militarydallassun.com

Why did the Taiwanese capture a Soviet tanker

For some of the crew of the Soviet tanker 'Tuapse', the return home took almost 35 years. On June 23, 1954, an event occurred that sent reverberations through the USSR. The Soviet tanker 'Tuapse' had been captured in international waters in the South China Sea. And it was done not by pirates of some kind, but by the Republic of China Navy itself. SO, how did little Taiwan come to decide on open conflict with one of the leading world powers?
MilitaryOcean City Today

German battleship Bismarck defeated by Churchill’s Navy

(May 21, 2021) This week, 80 years ago, as songster Johnny Horton recounted, “In May of nineteen forty-one...‘Sink the Bismarck!’ was the cry that shook the Seven Seas.”. On May 19, 1941, the Royal Navy’s worst fear was realized — the Bismarck had set sail! At 53,000 tons, and with,...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Russia To Form 20 New Military Units in West To Counter NATO Threat

Today Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chaired and addressed a Defence Ministry Board Session at the National Centre for State Defence Control in Moscow. The second half of his comments dwelt on plans for upgrading capabilities in the Western Military District. Shoigu warned of mounting military threats on his nation’s...
Militarymaritime-executive.com

To Defeat Advanced Anti-Ship Missiles, Royal Navy Turns to AI

The Royal Navy is using artificial intelligence for the first time at sea in a bid to defeat missile attacks. Leading-edge software is being tested at sea against live missiles during the largest exercise of its type off the coasts of Scotland and Norway. Involving more than 3,000 military personnel,...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Russia: Pentagon To Use War Games To Smuggle Weapons to Ukrainian Army, Extremist Formations for War in Donbass

Wednesday’s TASS cites Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, warning that the U.S. and NATO will exploit this year’s Sea Breeze military exercise in Ukraine to smuggle advanced weaponry and munitions to the nation’s armed forces and fascistic paramilitaries and mercenaries of the infamous Azov Battalion and similar units. The arms will be used for the ongoing war in the Donbass region.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

France successful in destroying supersonic missile during test

A supersonic missile was destroyed by a French anti-missile system during recent NATO exercises. Operating off the Scottish coast, a French anti-missile ship fired an Aster 30 combat missile, destroying the supersonic target. The successful downing of the supersonic missile was the first combat-use of the French missile. BRUSSELS, Belgium:...