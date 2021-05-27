The WORST defeat in the history of the Russian Navy

For some of the crew of the Soviet tanker 'Tuapse', the return home took almost 35 years. On June 23, 1954, an event occurred that sent reverberations through the USSR. The Soviet tanker 'Tuapse' had been captured in international waters in the South China Sea. And it was done not by pirates of some kind, but by the Republic of China Navy itself. SO, how did little Taiwan come to decide on open conflict with one of the leading world powers?