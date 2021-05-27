World’s Best Land In French Riviera for LGCT Ramatuelle, Saint Tropez

By the time we made it through the Ghibli museum in Tokyo to the legendary life-size Cat Bus, my kids were chomping at the bit. They, like me, were weaned on My Neighbour Totoro, and their excitement was totally understandable - I was pretty devastated I was too big to sit in it and pretend to be Mei. It was perfect - enormous, grinning, soft and inviting. And surrounded by kneeling white-gloved guardians, ready to intervene, smiling but firm, should any of the rules about playing on it be broken. There was a queue of fifteen or so two- to five-year-olds kneeling patiently next to the entrance, waiting for their turn to walk calmly around the cat bus, memorising the large board of rules, illustrated with crosses through all the things they weren’t permitted to do.