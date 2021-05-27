World’s Best Land In French Riviera for LGCT Ramatuelle, Saint Tropez

Azarenka v Kuznetsova – Kuznetsova match betting – 5/2. The game of the day is arguably this clash between the former Grand Slam champions. They have played each other on many occasions over the years with not too many of those clashes in the opening round. Whilst Azarenka has certainly had more recent success with a win in Doha earlier in the season, I am backing Kuznetsova to pull off an upset here. She has the most wins on clay amongst active players when taking on top 10 ranked players. With no matches on Clay this season Svetlana will need to rely on all that experience to see off last year’s US Open finalist. Neither player has had much success in Roland Garros in recent years and the underdog has a good opportunity to at least make it into round two in 2021.