Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

World’s Best Land In French Riviera for LGCT Ramatuelle, Saint Tropez

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld’s Best Land In French Riviera for LGCT Ramatuelle, Saint Tropez. A head-turning line up of show jumping stars are in action in Ramatuelle, Saint Tropez this week, kick-starting the third leg of the Tour along the French Riviera. At the head of the pack will be Olivier Robert (FRA),...

everythinghorseuk.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peder Fredricson
Person
Scott Brash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Riviera#Horses#Tour#Lgct Grand Prix#Laohs#Ned#Gbr#Gctv#News Team#Aus#Enviable Blue Skies#Everything Horse Email#Ger#Madrid#Fra#Show Jumping Stars#Fantastic Form#Harrie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Lifestyleporthole.com

Lovely Le Lavandou in the French Riviera

Renowned American author Willa Cather was 28 years old in 1902 when she left her Midwest prairie home to travel to England and France. On this trip, she found her favorite place, and it was Le Lavandou. “No books have ever been written about Lavandou, no music or pictures ever...
Worldeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Saint-Tropez to Host Top Riders for LGCT

Saint-Tropez to Host Top Riders and Spectators for Spectacular LGCT Leg. A selection of the most talented horse and rider combinations in the world are headed to sunny Saint-Tropez as the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) presses on from Madrid to picturesque Pampelonne Beach in Ramatuelle, France. The event, the third stop on the 16-leg Global Champions Tour, will take place May 27-29 during the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Paris Saint-Germain defeat Monaco to win French Cup

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Cup on Wednesday after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final at the Stade de France. Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final and mean PSG can end the season with the domestic league and cup double. The French champions have...
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Pierre Yovanovitch Launches a Furniture Brand Inspired by the French Riviera

A home by interior architect Pierre Yovanovitch is enviable not just for its contemporary French design sensibilities, but for all the custom furniture the designer typically crafts for his commissions. Yovanovitch’s atelier has long prided itself on its long list of skilled artisan contacts, all based in Switzerland and France, who make one-of-a-kind furnishings out of high-quality materials.
Cyclingeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

LGCT Riders Bid a Fond Farewell to Madrid

Marlon Modolo Zanotelli a great champion of the King’s Cup Caser Seguros Trophy. Marlon Modolo Zanotelli’s triumph in the most important event of the day brought an end to a new edition of the Longines Global Champions Tour in Madrid. The Brazilian stood out in the jump-off of the King’s Cup Caser Seguros Trophy 1.50m, where 40 riders of the international scene faced each other.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

Hugo Gaston: France’s Best Hope at the 2021 French Open

There is a host of local favorites competing in the main draw of this year’s French Open. 15th seed entertainer and former semifinalist Gael Monfils, former World #5 Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, and Benoit Paire lead the pack. Having won only one of the six matches he has played this year, the experienced Tsonga is hoping to find form at Roland Garros. Veterans Giles Simon and Richard Gasquet are also making an appearance. The consistent Gasquet was a quarterfinalist in 2016 and is fresh from a satisfying run at the ATP 250 in Lyon, where he lost to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. However, he has a 5-7 win-loss record this year.
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Forever on the front: Meet Tim Declercq, one of the world’s best domestiques

You have seen his face, his grimace, his impressive presence at the front of many of the Spring Classics and Grand Tours. He is the rider who does his work in view of the world but always finishes his races in the peloton, or behind. He doesn’t get champagne showers on the podium or winner’s interviews on international TV. But without Tim Declercq, many wins for the likes of Sam Bennett or Julian Alaphilippe would not have happened.
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Rosé Piscine Is One of the French Riviera’s Best-Kept Drinking Secrets

If anyone needs me this summer, I’ll be drinking rosé on the rocks — and if I had to guess, I’d be willing to bet you will be, too. Though drinking wine over ice has long been condemned as the original sin of wine consumption, reserved for only the most clueless or willfully uncouth of consumers, sipping rosé on the rocks is a luxury in which the illustrious — or at least enviable — beachgoers and sunbathers of St. Tropez have indulged for years. Rumor has it Parisian starlet Brigitte Bardot could often be found frolicking around the French Riviera downing rosé and Champagne on the rocks, and she’s even credited with giving this style of rosé consumption its name: piscine de rosé, using the French word for “swimming pool” as a playful nod to the large cognac glass in which the drink was often served.
Tennispaddypower.com

Tennis tips: Our trader’s 3 best bets for day 1 of the French Open

Azarenka v Kuznetsova – Kuznetsova match betting – 5/2. The game of the day is arguably this clash between the former Grand Slam champions. They have played each other on many occasions over the years with not too many of those clashes in the opening round. Whilst Azarenka has certainly had more recent success with a win in Doha earlier in the season, I am backing Kuznetsova to pull off an upset here. She has the most wins on clay amongst active players when taking on top 10 ranked players. With no matches on Clay this season Svetlana will need to rely on all that experience to see off last year’s US Open finalist. Neither player has had much success in Roland Garros in recent years and the underdog has a good opportunity to at least make it into round two in 2021.
Agricultureoliveoiltimes.com

World's Best Olive Oils for 2021 Revealed at Premier Competition

The complete results of the 2021 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition were released today on the Official Index of the World’s Best Olive Oils, after a three-day online rollout of the award-winning brands. Producers from 28 countries delivered 1,159 brands to the industry’s most prestigious contest. An international team of...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

10 of the world’s best public gardens

The global pandemic means that, for the first time in its 108-year history, the Chelsea Flower Show will now take place in September rather than this month. In the meantime, put these spectacular gardens on your itinerary for a floral getaway when travel is allowed again. Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London You’ll find over 50,000 plants spread across Kew’s 120 hectares in southwest London, which has been a home for exotic flora since the middle of the 18th century. Private gardens existed here since the 1500s, though. At the time of writing, the gardens are open, although you’ll need to...
Lifestyleveranda.com

Is the French Riviera's Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc the Most Iconic Hotel of All-Time?

While there are many hotels that have become as iconic as their celebrity, politician, and socialite patrons, none quite have the star power of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. The property is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and is commemorating the achievement with the release of an eponymous fragrance with Dior and a new monograph, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc: A Timeless Legend on the French Riviera. We're celebrating the anniversary by reflecting on the hotel's illustrious history with the book's author, Alexandra Campbell.
Sportsfarmweek.com

Kenny shines in five-star Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Madrid

OFFALY’S Darragh Kenny was in top form at the five-star Global Champions Tour fixture in Madrid, Spain on Saturday, securing no less than three podium finishes in one afternoon. Riding the 14-year-old stallion ‘VDL Cartello’, Kenny began the day by taking a runner-up finish in the Grupo Eulen Trophy 1.55m,...
Sportseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Peder Fredricson jumps his way into LGCT ranking lead

A Sensational Saturday as Peder Fredricson jumps his way into LGCT ranking lead. It was a sensational Saturday for Peder Fredricson with a breathtaking win in the Longines Global Champions Tour of Ramatuelle/Saint-Tropez. The fight for the 2021 season title immediately intensified as the victory catapulted Peder into the Championship lead.
LifestyleGrazia

Forget The French, Japanese Children Are The World's Best-Behaved

By the time we made it through the Ghibli museum in Tokyo to the legendary life-size Cat Bus, my kids were chomping at the bit. They, like me, were weaned on My Neighbour Totoro, and their excitement was totally understandable - I was pretty devastated I was too big to sit in it and pretend to be Mei. It was perfect - enormous, grinning, soft and inviting. And surrounded by kneeling white-gloved guardians, ready to intervene, smiling but firm, should any of the rules about playing on it be broken. There was a queue of fifteen or so two- to five-year-olds kneeling patiently next to the entrance, waiting for their turn to walk calmly around the cat bus, memorising the large board of rules, illustrated with crosses through all the things they weren’t permitted to do.
Gamblingpursuitist.com

5 of the World’s Best Gambling Destinations

Gambling is an incredible sport that has become increasingly popular across the globe. While some people gamble for money, others gamble as a form of entertainment at their favourite casinos around the globe. With a huge demand for a perfect gaming environment, more casinos are renovating and modernizing their establishments to provide the best atmosphere for gambling to their clients. The more extravagant and impressive the better! Everyone loves a casino that offers an experience that cannot be matched. Here are 5 of the best world’s casino destinations to explore.
Beauty & Fashiontravelawaits.com

9 Of The World’s Best Fashion Museums

Fashion is an important part of human behavior and culture. It’s also a very fleeting creature. Depending on what is considered modern and chic at any given time, fashions change with the cultural winds. That doesn’t apply only to clothes but also to behavior. Think about being fashionably late, and even travel destinations. One day a certain place is all the rage — where everybody flocks to. The next, it’s outdated. Fashion as a status symbol, an outward expression of your place in society, and many more aspects in life make it such a worthwhile subject to consider in relation to history.
AnimalsThe Independent

Santa Barbara leads 14 fillies chasing Oaks glory

Ante-post favourite Santa Barbara is one of 14 fillies declared for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on Friday. The Camelot filly made a big impression when winning on her racecourse debut at the Curragh in September and was a major gamble for last month’s 1000 Guineas at Newmarket amid reports of scintillating workouts on the Ballydoyle gallops.
Food & Drinksadvancedmixology.com

World’s Best Mixologists Of June 2021

The best bartenders and mixologists are artists. The amount of passion and creativity they dedicate to every beverage is truly worth the praise. This June, we are giving you another set of bartenders that have mastered the craft of enticing us with delectable concoctions while being committed to their chosen profession. Want to look back on last month’s featured personalities? Check out the list for May!