Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was recently invited to share his perspective on the Ashes 2021 scheduled in December. Earlier, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer and selector Mark Waugh in a parley had revealed that the major problem for their side is an unreliable batting line up. The management was looking for someone to fill up the opening and number five spot. Will Pucovski’s name was unanimously taken in contention as an opener.