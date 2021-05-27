Greenbrier baseball overcomes seventh-inning deficit, walks off Watertown

Thursday May 13th Smith County hosted Watertown in the district Championship. Smith County got off to a great start just two minutes into the game Gavin Huddleston took a free kick and beat the wall to net the first score. Ten minutes later Gabe Boyce took a penalty kick to put the Owls up 2-0. With three minutes on the clock Senior Caleb Crawford shot the ball into the net to complete all of our Seniors scoring this season. Taking the game into the break with a Smith County lead of 3-0. Five minutes into the second half Gavin Boyce scored from a corner kick sent in from Salomon Rodriguez. Christian Santiago was up next to score taking the score to 5-0. At the 25 minute mark Watertown snuck in their lone goal of the game. 17 minutes to go Colby Boyce would score with an assist from Mo, but five minutes later Abou Rahma would come back with his own final goal of the game. Smith County Owls, with a score of 7-1, secured the title of District Champions.