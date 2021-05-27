Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, TN

Greenbrier baseball overcomes seventh-inning deficit, walks off Watertown

By JOEL CLINGER jclinger@mainstreetmediatn.com
robertsoncountyconnection.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenbrier head coach Justin Alberson shed a tear thinking about his pride and confidence in his team after their come-from-behind 6-5 walk-off victory over Watertown Wednesday. What started out as a pitcher’s duel quickly turned into a chaotic sequence of events. Sophomore Trent Miller, Greenbrier’s ace all season, got the...

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Watertown, TN
Greenbrier, TN
Sports
Watertown, TN
Education
City
Covington, TN
Watertown, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Bryan College#Played Football#College Baseball#Home Field#Center Field#Left Field#Senior Football#The Purple Tigers#Blackman High School#Watertown Wednesday#Sophomore Trent Miller#Senior Eli Hawkins#Seniors Smith#Home Bryan Bagwell#Deficit#Gibbs Thursday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Robertson County, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

Jo Byrns softball shuts out East Robertson

Jo Byrns softball continued their winning ways over East Robertson with a 5-0 win in the District 9-A semifinal Tuesday night. For five innings, it was a pitcher’s duel. The Lady Devils scored all of their runs in the sixth inning. Jo Byrns head coach Jada Head said her girls...
Tennessee StateColumbia Daily Herald

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Greenbrier, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

Blue Devils close out Greenbrier

The White House soccer team defeated the Greenbrier Bobcats 5-2 Monday night to advance to the district championship. Haden Cooper and Bryson Harper got the Blue Devils started with first-half goals. Cason Cooper scored in the first two minutes of the second half to make it a 3-0 lead. Harper...
Greenbrier, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

Greenbrier baseball run rules Harpeth for District 9-AA crown

“Anytime we’re playing on my birthday, it’s been a good season.”. Greenbrier baseball coach Justin Alberson got quite the birthday present when his Bobcats claimed the District 9-AA crown with a 13-3 blowout of Harpeth Thursday night. A two-run home run from senior Eli Hawkins in the first inning started...
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Arizona Stateprimepublishers.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Smith County, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Smith County Owls Soccer Team 2021 1A District 7 Champions

Thursday May 13th Smith County hosted Watertown in the district Championship. Smith County got off to a great start just two minutes into the game Gavin Huddleston took a free kick and beat the wall to net the first score. Ten minutes later Gabe Boyce took a penalty kick to put the Owls up 2-0. With three minutes on the clock Senior Caleb Crawford shot the ball into the net to complete all of our Seniors scoring this season. Taking the game into the break with a Smith County lead of 3-0. Five minutes into the second half Gavin Boyce scored from a corner kick sent in from Salomon Rodriguez. Christian Santiago was up next to score taking the score to 5-0. At the 25 minute mark Watertown snuck in their lone goal of the game. 17 minutes to go Colby Boyce would score with an assist from Mo, but five minutes later Abou Rahma would come back with his own final goal of the game. Smith County Owls, with a score of 7-1, secured the title of District Champions.
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Arkansas Stateallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Watertown, TNwilsonpost.com

Watertown wins District 8-AA title

SMITHVILLE – Watertown's baseball team improved to 24-5 and earned the District 8-AA tournament championship with an 8-3 win over DeKalb County Wednesday evening. With the victory, the Purple Tigers earned a home game Monday, May 17 in the opening round of the Region 4-AA tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.