In 2021, more so than any other year, it's difficult to predict what games and announcements will be made—but that won't stop the GameSpot After Dark team from trying. In this video Tamoor, Jean-Luc, Lucy, and AbleGamers' Steve Spohn discuss some of the things we can reasonably expect to see at the show, including Halo: Infinite, which is pretty much a dead cert for the Microsoft and Bethesda showcase. The team has a little fun with the prediction and try and come up with fun crossover opportunities they'd like to see.