Nvidia are teasing new RTX 30 GPUs for May 31st

By Katharine Castle
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia are asking people to "Get ready" for a big announcement happening on May 31st. The graphics card maker released a short teaser clip on their GeForce Twitter account last night, showing what appears to be a pool of liquid metal running through a kind of black crystalline landscape. It could literally be anything, but the internet seem convinced it's heralding the announcement of their much rumoured RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
