Michigan State

Michigan's vaccination rate hits standstill as Detroit still lags behind state average

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
Michigan's vaccination rate is at a standstill and there's an ongoing push to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Data from the state shows 58.1% of eligible Michiganders age 16 and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine. In Detroit, it's much worse, standing at a rate of 36.3%, more than 20% behind the state's average.

In the Van Buren cluster, which includes Belleville, Sumpter, Huron Township and Van Buren Township, they are working to make the vaccine more accessible.

"It's really for those who maybe are having trouble getting outside the house or didn't want to leave and go outside. They are now able to get the vaccine distributed to them right at their home," Van Buren Township Communication Specialist Alysha Albrecht said.

They're taking the dose to anyone who's homebound. The cities are using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so it's just a one-time appointment.

"I think our biggest goal with this is just allowing more people to get vaccinated. and I really see that need for people. We all have a grandma and grandpa or someone who is dear to us that maybe cannot go outside," Albrecht said.

For those on the fence and unsure, the CDC released new data showing only .01% of fully vaccinated Americans contract the virus. Just 1 in 10,000 fully vaccinated people experience a so-called breakthrough infection, and most are able to avoid severe illness.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

