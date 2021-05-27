Cancel
Garden City, MI

Who's Hiring: Salon 5 in Garden City and Beechwood Manor in St. Clair Shores

By Jenn Schanz
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
The halting of Michigan's wedding industry during the pandemic has also devastated subsequent industries, like hair and nail salons.

While large banquet halls were closed or limited by capacity caps -- large bridal parties for hair and nails were also getting canceled. And now, salons are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as wedding venues re-open for larger events; but that also means many are looking at a packed summer calendar and at the same time, a skeleton staff.

“We have a lot of people calling that we cannot take, like we cannot book appointments. My nail area is empty," said Assma Ali, owner of Salon 5 in Garden City. She's also a cosmetologist and permanent make-up artist.

Related: Looking for a job? Here are companies hiring in metro Detroit

Between Ali and her four current employees, they're stretched thinner than ever before.

“There’s days when I’m on my feet like 12 hours straight. No break.”

She and her husband have been advertising that they're hiring for two months now, and based on the responses from prospective hires, she's concerned about being able to find candidates while extended federal unemployment benefits are still in place through early September.

“I would love to but can you wait for me until September?" is a common question Ali said she's received from potential workers.

"I cannot wait that long," she said.

Related: Who's Hiring: Mr. Roof & Glenda's Garden Center

Salon 5 has a newly designed space and location in Garden City at 27829 Ford Road, just across from their old location.

Currently Ali is looking for both hair stylists and nail technicians. They'll start between $13 and $15 hourly plus commission. Ali said she hopes the flexible hours she offers will bring in more potential employees.

Related: Who's Hiring: Fish Window Cleaning & Blade Runners Lawn and Landscape

To apply, you can email your resume and/or qualifications to salon5gardencity@gmail.com or you may call 734-338-9960 to inquire.

In St. Clair Shores, pre-COVID, executive director at Beechwood Manor, an assisted living facility, said she was constantly flooded with applications.

Related: Who's Hiring: Bemis Farms Preschool and Flame Heating & Cooling

“I would have to say you know we’ll hold your resume. I don’t have openings right now at this time," Michele Verbeke told Action News.

Fast forward to now, and despite job postings on several recruiting sites and applications coming in, people aren't showing up for interviews she said.

“Mainly I need caregivers right now for our day shift, afternoon shift, and our midnight shift."

Beechwood Manor is also hiring cooks, and they're offering a pretty attractive perk to lure in candidates: a sign-on bonus between $200 and $400 based on department.

Caregivers will make between $12.50 and $16 hourly based on qualifications, and cooks start at $15 per hour.

“A lot of staff will continue on and get their nursing degrees and they’ll get their training here," Michele Verbeke, the executive director, said.

To apply, you can visit their website or send in your resume via email. You can also just stop in.

