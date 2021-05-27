KLG Sulphur Frenchie

As rainy season begins on the islands and the storm clouds begin to tower overhead, no one can resist the majesty of the tropical summer. When the humid sea breeze from the Atlantic Ocean converges with our very own sultry zephyr, rising columns of tropical atmosphere climb over the Everglades and set the stage for the almost daily performance of afternoon thunderstorms. Even an average storm can tower to over 40,000 feet, but because Florida is the thunderstorm and lighting capital of the world, some of our more dramatic thunderstorms can climb to 60,000 feet and rain down with violent consequences. Amongst this daily weather forge fired up by Mother Nature, there are riders of the storms that appear in an almost mystical but very magnificent form, and these storm-bringers are very special creatures that for centuries have been shrouded in dread and mystery.