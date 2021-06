British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s 15 minutes of fame is vaporizing faster than a snow cone on the Fourth of July. He’s been talking trash everywhere it seems these days and according to one royal watcher, his act is wearing thin. Actually, he has two acts (at least) and both are tedious, monotonous and one of them would be dangerous if he weren’t such a buffoon that no one can take him seriously.