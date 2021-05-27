Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Are you celebrating the easing of lockdown?

By Reno Charlton
pensiontimes.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople across the UK have been heading out in their droves this morning as the easing of lockdown continues. Today, hairdressers, gyms, non-essential shops, and beer gardens have opened across England as the easing of lockdown continues. Rules have also eased to differing extents in Wales and Scotland as managed by the devolved administrations.

www.pensiontimes.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wales#Uk#Lunch#Covid#Duke Of Edinburgh#Non Essential Shops#Gyms#Drinks#Venues#Beer Gardens#Hold#Infection Rates#Today#Outdoors#Friends#Arrangements#Hairdressers#Time#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldTelegraph

Covid lockdown roadmap: what you can and can't do as restrictions ease

The Prime Minister has warned that there needs to be a "heavy dose of caution" whilst moving into the next step of the government's lockdown roadmap, with fears growing that a surge in cases of the Indian variant could delay further freedoms. It comes as a scientific adviser for the...
Economymarketingweek.com

Lockdown easing lifts consumer confidence to pre-lockdown levels

The additional easing of Covid-19 restrictions has boosted UK consumer confidence back to pre-lockdown levels, according to the latest GfK Consumer Confidence Index. The figures show the index has increased by six points in May, to -9. Since April, three of the five measures used to create the index have risen, while one has fallen and one remains flat.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Are city centres less accessible as lockdown eases?

As our town and city centres reopen following Covid restrictions, changes are being made to accommodate new rules. Disability rights campaigner Emily Nicole Roberts gives her experiences around Swansea. Catch the full story on BBC Wales Live on BBC One Wales on Wednesday at 22:35 or catch up afterwards on...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Caution needed on easing lockdown, expert warns

Caution is needed in determining whether England’s coronavirus restrictions can be lifted next month or the situation could turn bad “very, very quickly”, a professor whose argument against herd immunity helped trigger England’s first lockdown has warned. Sir Tim Gowers, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, told The...
WorldBBC

Covid: 21 June lockdown easing date not guaranteed - Kwasi Kwarteng

There is no data to suggest England's end to lockdown on 21 June might be delayed, the business secretary has said - but he cannot give a guarantee. "I don't think we will move the date," said Kwasi Kwarteng - but added that the scientific evidence could change. Some scientists...
Worldinews.co.uk

Blackburn overtakes Bolton as the UK’s Covid-19 hotspot

Blackburn has overtaken Bolton to become the UK’s worst coronavirus hotspot as concern continues to grow about the Indian variant. A total of 584 confirmed cases were recorded in the borough of Blackburn with Darwen in the seven days to 26 May, according to Public Health England data. The seven-day...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Downing Street issues update on plans to end lockdown on June 21

A Downing Street spokesman has issued an update on Boris Johnson’s plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21. Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan to end all restrictions on June 21 will need to be delayed.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Will Wales see further lockdown easing next week?

The next round of rule relaxations for Covid could happen next Monday after a planned review of regulations this week. First Minister Mark Drakeford said when announcing the last easing of regulations on 14 May that Wales could move to alert level one in June if the public health situation "remained positive".
EnvironmentThe Guardian

UK weather: bank holiday Monday is hottest day of 2021 so far

Bank holiday Monday has been the UK’s warmest day of the year so far after 24.6C (76.3F) was recorded in Kinloss in Scotland, according to the Met Office. This surpassed the previous high set on 30 March at Kew Gardens in south-west London, when the temperature hit 24.5C. People flocked...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK can’t ‘scamper down rabbit hole’ every time Covid variant emerges, says government adviser

The latest coronavirus data looks “encouraging”, a government adviser has said – as debate continues to rage over whether Boris Johnson should lift England’s last lockdown curbs on 21 June.Sir John Bell, one of the government’s vaccine taskforce advisers, suggested the recent rise in Indian Covid-19 variant cases was not worrying enough to force a delay now.“If we scamper down a rabbit hole every time we see a new variant we are going to spend a long time huddled away,” the Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford said on Wednesday.Sir John told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that current figures “don’t...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon announces Glasgow lockdown restrictions to be eased from midnight Friday

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Covid restrictions in Glasgow City will be eased from midnight on Friday, but outlined that other areas of Scotland’s central belt will see a “pause” in measures being relaxed.Due to a recent rise in infections, Glasgow is the only part of the country remaining under Level 3 restrictions, prohibiting non-essential travel out of the area, alongside greater restrictions on socialising, hospitality and businesses.From Saturday morning, Glaswegians, however, will be able to travel outside the area as the city moves down to Level 2 measures. They will also be able to meet people socially in groups...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

France and Austria begin 'fight back to normal' as lockdowns ease up

A sense of normalcy was regained in France and Austria on Wednesday as the two countries took big steps to turn the page on the pandemic by rolling back a slew of Covid-19 restrictions. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described his country's moves as the "starting point for our fight back...
CoronavirusThe Independent

What will it mean for Boris Johnson if the 21 June lockdown easing date is missed?

A — lthough somewhat more optimistic at Prime Minister’s Questions about the government’sCovid roadmap, in recent days Boris Johnson has been a striking a cautious tone about the next significant date, 21 June. This is the moment when, according to the official roadmap guidance, “the government hopes to be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact”. Specifically: “We hope to reopen remaining premises, including nightclubs, and ease the restrictions on large events and performances that apply in Step 3. This will be subject to the results of a scientific Events Research Programme to test the outcome of certain pilot events through the spring and summer, where we will trial the use of testing and other techniques to cut the risk of infection. The same Events Research Programme will guide decisions on whether all limits can be removed on weddings and other life events.”
U.K.BBC

Quarter of libraries shut despite lockdown easing

More than a quarter of Scotland's libraries are still closed a month after they were allowed to reopen. And there is concern that some of the 123 public libraries across the country that remain locked will not return. Some have not opened their doors in more than a year, and...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: France to reopen bars and restaurants as lockdown eases

Bars, shops and cultural spaces across France are set to reopen as the country starts lifting restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. As of Wednesday, groups of up to six people will be allowed to eat together at outdoor restaurant terraces. France's nationwide curfew is also being pushed...