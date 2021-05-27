Does technology exclude older people?

One of the biggest concerns of parents and teachers in today’s world is the use of the internet of Generation Z, which grew up in the middle of the rapidly developing age of technology. This Generation Z can also be called the internet generation. The reason for this is that almost everyone now completes and solves their every work on this network. But while this endless internet network brings many convenience and convenience to our lives, it gives us a great advantage; it also brings with it many unhealthy habits. As adults, as soon as we become aware of these wrong habits, we can take action to correct them. In this way, we strive to get rid of the harmful habits that we have just acquired. But since this self-awareness is not yet included in the internet generation, parents and teachers are very concerned about it.