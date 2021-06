On May 11, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Douglas County passed a resolution stating that masks are not mandatory in any indoor space in Douglas County. However, the City of Castle Pines is a home rule municipality which means it does not fall under the purview of this Douglas County resolution. Thus, The City of Castle Pines is currently mandated to follow CDPHE Public Health Order 20-38 Limited COVID-19 Restrictions and the Governor’s Office Executive Order D 2021-095 ordering individuals in Colorado to wear non-medical face coverings.