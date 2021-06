Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. WhatssApp has incorporated a function this week that allows you to increase the speed of audio playback and voice notes, which allows you to shorten the time spent listening to this type of audio content and that due to its duration –can reach 15 minutes– in some most cases seem like podcasts. The option has already been included in the apps for iOS and Android and now it has also reached the web version and the WhatsApp desktop app.