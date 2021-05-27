Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Tips for college students looking for internships in a remote-work world

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiQ7n_0aD3joHB00

Summer is just a couple of weeks away, but college students are already starting summer internships.

Money for the most competitive internships is through the roof, and some could make $9,000 a month.

These are the highest-paid internships, according to the job site Glassdoor.

1. NVIDIA
Median Monthly Pay: $8,811

2. Facebook
Median Monthly Pay: $8,023

3. LinkedIn
Median Monthly Pay: $8,009

4. Amazon
Median Monthly Pay: $7,954

5. Salesforce
Median Monthly Pay: $7,710

Internships are still down compared to before the pandemic and for a second year, most internships are remote. Interns are also missing out on some of the skills employers expect in the workplace.

That means new workers, employers and their coworkers will all have to adjust as we transition from the COVID-19 job landscape back to normal as part of our rebound.

Sophie Martin is a rising senior at Michigan State, studying computer science. This week, Martin begins her summer job.

"I'm starting my internship with Cigna Health Care as a front-end engineering intern," she said.

This is her second summer at Cigna Healthcare and her second summer interning virtually. Sophie says she knows she’s fortunate.

"I had heard from a lot of other classmates of mine and career professionals at the university that the job search was going to be tough," she said.

According to the Hiring Lab at job site Indeed, internship listings are down nationwide.

Even as the economy overall is bouncing back, internship job listings are still down 39% from 2019 and down 15% from 2020. In metro Detroit, the environment is a little better than the nation as a whole

"We are seeing an increase in internships over the summer of 2020 where the internships really came to a standstill," U of D Mercy Career Services Coordinator Gene LaPouttre said.

He says if you do see an internship, there is a great chance that the opportunity will be remote.

"There are pros and cons to the virtual internship. One of those is it may offer a more flexible work hour for the student," he said.

Students can do an internship with a company on the other side of the state, or anywhere in the world. But there are tradeoffs.

Virtual interns gain less exposure to the overall company culture and the work isn't typically reflective of the actual day-to-day work of an entry-level employee. They’re often more like special projects.

"You miss out on some of the team-building skills, you miss out on some of the professional development skills, know those career competencies that a company is looking for out of a new graduate," LaPouttre said.

Sophie has been able to pick up these skills during her internship. She attends meetings and even though they’re virtual, she is exposed to the larger team. Cigna has given her a mentor and that has been a big help.

"I was really fortunate that they put someone in front of me and they became a great mentor," she said. "But you can't just meet people in the hallway, you know, in the same way that you could in person."

For students who couldn’t snag an internship this summer, there are steps you can take to develop job-ready skills.

Volunteering is a great way to make connections and show off your skills.

Check out your school's career services office. Detroit Mercy has a mentorship program that connects students with alums in their field to insight and career development

Professional associations are also a good resource. If you have to work to earn money for school, that's fine too. You can still develop skills for the workplace.

After all, dependability, teamwork, coachability and drive are welcome everywhere.

Some students will have had virtual internships for half of their college career and may not have any significant officer experience.

LaPouttre says employers intentional about transitioning employees into the workplace.

Consider starting with a hybrid schedule before full time in-person and set the new employees up with a mentor to give them a source of guidance. Finally, supervisors and managers should build time into their schedules to coach.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#College Students#Graduate Students#Graduate College#Graduate School#Engineering Students#Glassdoor#Amazon Median Monthly Pay#Michigan State#Cigna Health Care#Cigna Healthcare#D Mercy Career Services#Detroit Mercy#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit#Summer Internships#Internship Job Listings#Internship Listings#Employers#Job Site
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

GSMST student receives $40,000 scholarship, internship from Amazon

A Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology student is getting a lot of money from online giant Amazon to pursue a college education. Sierra Frisbee received a $40,000 scholarship from Amazon — as well as a guaranteed internship after her freshman year of college — so she can pursue an undergraduate degree in computer science. She is one of 100 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship recipients who will receive money intended to cover four years of their college education.
Collegescolorlines.com

First-Generation College Students on Graduating into a Pandemic

Media coverage in The New York Times, on network TV and elsewhere highlighted stories of first-generation college students during the COVID-19 pandemic. While research had already shown that financial stress, a sense of guilt about leaving one’s family behind, and a struggle to fit in could impact the first-generation undergraduate experience, these issues intensified during the pandemic. Now that graduation has arrived, first generation students will join their peers in preparing to find work that pays the rent and advances their career goals. The assumption may be that once they graduate, these first-generation students are basically in the same leaky boat as their peers- just with more student loans.
Kennesaw, GAkennesaw.edu

Kennesaw State undergrad student pursues Ph.D. following internship with NASA

Kennesaw State undergraduate student pursues Ph.D. following internship with NASA. His passion for aerospace engineering is what guided him to an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) last fall, and is ultimately what led this undergraduate student to being accepted into a highly competitive Ph.D. program. However, his recent successes are just the latest in a long list of academic achievements at Kennesaw State.
Lexington, KYuky.edu

Still Looking for an Internship? Paid Internship Opportunities Available

The University of Kentucky Center for Service-Learning and Civic Engagement is excited to share three programs that provide students with potential summer and 2021-2022 academic year paid internship opportunities. Summer Civic Leader Program. The first of these programs, the Summer Civic Leader Program, provides Federal Work-Study eligible students with the...
Collegesharkeraquila.com

A world of uncertainty: students reflect on the college application process during the pandemic

Looking back at her experience completing her college applications earlier in the year, Stephanie Shen (12) remembers it as a process filled with the general emotions suffused within the pandemic: longing, uncertainty and searching for hope. Although she wasn’t able to bond with the seniors around her in the ways she anticipated, she found modes of staying connected with her friends, even if the experience wasn’t the same as it could have been in previous years.
Collegesavnetwork.com

iCIMS Survey Finds Only 2% of College Seniors Want to Work Remotely Full-Time

Nearly 60 percent of HR professionals are specifically looking to fill entry-level job positions in the coming months, but hiring professionals and Gen Z job seekers differ in their perspectives of what those opportunities should look like. According to new research in iCIMS’ sixth annual "Class of" report, the college...
Collegeswyoming.gov

College Student Information

For students receiving or planning to receive the Hathaway Scholarship, below are some helpful links. If you have questions about your scholarship, be sure and contact the college you plan to attend or are attending directly. The college Hathaway coordinators contact information list is below. Information About the Hathaway Scholarship.
Connecticut Stateeasternct.edu

Pilot internship embeds social work students in Willimantic police department

Eastern Connecticut State University’s Social Work Program recently partnered with the Willimantic Police Department to embed social work students into the department’s police work. In a time when law enforcement faces heightened scrutiny, the experimental internship involved two students who served as “bridges to the community” and aided officers in crisis intervention and de-escalation.
CollegesUS News and World Report

Note-Taking Tips for Incoming College Students

Like critical thinking and problem-solving, note-taking is a key skill for incoming college students to master. However, if you have never discussed effective note-taking in your high school courses, you are not alone – and you may be wondering where to begin in order to hone this skill. Because most...
Economyrcbizjournal.com

STAC Students Making Career Strides With Paid Internships In Hospitality Business

RCBJ Talks With STAC’s Angela McDonnell About Paid Internships In The Hospitality Sector. Q. What is the importance of having students do internships?. A. Internship is an integral part of the Hospitality Management (HM) program at STAC. The program has been designed to ensure graduate students are equipped with the essential skills to hit the ground running in their hospitality industry career. The correct internship provides an opportunity for all students to gain firsthand experience in the day-to-day operations of a particular hospitality sector, be that hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts, or visitor centers.
CollegesSanta Barbara Edhat

Tips for College Admissions: Class of 2022

As the class of 2021 gets ready to embark on their college adventure, the class of 2022 begins to prepare for their college admissions journey. Based on this year’s college acceptance trends, what factors will be important for the next cohort of graduates? How can you increase your chances of being accepted to the college of your dreams? I have been reading many articles and books on college admissions with the advent of COVID, which changed how admissions folks evaluate a student’s college admissions application. As a result, college admissions staff have a new process of evaluating applications with a revised rubric. The New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey Selingo summarizes many important tips to success in the revamped college admissions process in his book “Who Gets In And Why” detailed below.
Collegesnjbmagazine.com

NJIT Students Persevere Through COVID: Scoring Jobs, Internships & Grad School

Students at New Jersey Institute of Technology surmounted the extraordinary hurdle of a pandemic by concentrating on academics and credential burnishing experiences even while NJIT reinvented its primary mode of education and heightened its COVID-19 testing and safety protocols. Converged learning became the new normal, as professors simultaneously taught students...
CollegesTribTown.com

Summer program to help students prep for college

Hoosier high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s Bridging the Gap initiative. The Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Ivy Tech Community College announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

The Rise of Remote Work May Reshape College Towns. Here’s How These Campuses Are Wooing Transplants.

Universities are luring remote staff at corporations to move from urban hubs to college towns, as companies look to continue flexible work arrangements for their employees. At least two colleges — Purdue University and West Virginia University — are supporting programs for these remote workers, betting that this mode of work will have staying power after the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to scattered workplaces.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Hill’s, TPS partner to offer students paid internships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPS high schoolers had the opportunity to interview for a paid summer internship at Hill’s Pet Nutrition on Thursday afternoon. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says Hill’s Pet Nutrition has partnered with it to give high school students paid internships. It said Board president Dr. Scott Mickelsen met with Deputy Superintendent Larry Robbins and Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson to coordinate the partnership that will invest in the future talent of Topeka.
Ashland, WInorthland.edu

Hewitt Finds Meaning in Remote Internship

To say Danielle Hewitt is a go-getter is an understatement. With two majors, one minor, multiple roles on campus, and most recently, an internship with the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, she keeps busy. Hewitt, who has hopes of owning her own counseling services one day, is taking all the steps to get where she wants to go and then some.
Washtenaw County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University, University of Michigan partner to train students to ‘coach’ older adults in tech

ANN ARBOR – Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan have partnered on a new program to help bridge the intergenerational digital gap in Washtenaw County. The Engage@EMU office and U-M’s Ginsberg Center are launching the Digital Connecting Corps that will train students at both schools to be “tech coaches” for older adults. The student coaches will offer one-on-one instruction to help participants learn how to use their laptops, desktops and smartphones.