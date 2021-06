The EU has agreed to let fully vaccinated British holidaymakers in this summer without restrictions such as testing or quarantine.EU ambassadors backed plans to allow travellers into the bloc if they have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, a spokeswoman for the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council confirmed.But will all countries comply? And will non-vaccinated travellers be allowed in? Here’s everything you need to know.When will the measure come into force?It’s likely to come into effect from 1 June.Will all EU countries let in vaccinated travellers without restrictions?Although the measure has been supported by ambassadors, individual countries are...