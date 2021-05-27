Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, GA

To Market, To Market

columbiacountymag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easier than ever now to get farm-to-table produce and other natural goods in Columbia County thanks to Augusta Locally Grown. The sustainable food source organization recently opened a new market pickup site at the Harlem Civic Center, 374 North Louisville Street (the Harlem Arts Council location). Customers can place...

columbiacountymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Columbia County, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Business
Augusta, GA
Food & Drinks
County
Columbia County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Grovetown, GA
City
Harlem, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Food Drink#Market#Sustainable Products#Natural Products#Meat Products#Augusta Locally Grown#The Harlem Arts Council#Customers#Artisan Cheeses#Beauty Products#Farm#Plants#Breads#Pickup#Community Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Vaccine database: Augusta sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Augusta: 1. 2902 Peach Orchard Rd (706) 798-8088; 2. 2505 Windsor Spring Rd (706) 796-8146; 3. 825 Alexander Dr 706-739-1701; 4. 2801 Washington Rd (706) 731-7333; 5. 2816 Washington Rd (706) 731-5206; 6. 483 Highland Ave 706-738-4558; 7. 596 Bobby Jones Expy 706-863-7846; 8. 3650 Wheeler Rd 706-210-7991; 9. 2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17 706-733-4414; 10. 3900 Washington Rd 706-868-8084; 11. 3204 Peach Orchard Rd 706-796-7240; 12. 3228 Wrightsboro Rd 706-733-3715; 13. 260 Bobby Jones Expy 706-860-0170; 14. 3209 Deans Bridge Rd 706-792-9323; 15. 3338 Wrightsboro Rd 706-941-5317;
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Hiring now! Jobs in Augusta with an immediate start

These companies in Augusta are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 6. REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE SPECIALIST; 7. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 8. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required; 9. Inbound Sales Agent; 10. Insurance Sales (Remote) - Leads, Training, Bonuses, Support...;
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

These houses are for sale in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Looking for a house in Augusta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinics available May 19 & 20

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The East Central Public Health District is offering COVD-19 vaccines at two separate locations on May 19 and 20. MTAG Sports Complex - 4304 Sudan Rd. 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Moderna vaccines. Followup vaccines will be provided after four weeks. Must be eighteen years...
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Check out these homes on the Augusta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ranch home with Hardie Board exterior, interior will be finished with granite countertop, Vinyl plant flooring, blinds, ceiling fansl, 2-10 builders warranty, landscaped front yard. Estimate completion time will be July 2020. This home is apart of the Laney Walker Redevelopment and is eligible for up to 25k in down payment assistance for those who qualify. If using the DPA please allow minimum of 60 days for commission approval<p><strong>For open house information, contact JOE EDGE, SHERMAN & HEMSTREET REAL ESTATE at 706-722-8334</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This Colonial Revival House, built in 1899 is on the Historic Registry as the Robert A Fleming Jr House. The home has been lovingly restored over the past 10 years and won a Historic Preservation Award from Historic Augusta. The property is set up as a perfect entertaining house and has had many friends come through the doors. The home has 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It has 12 ft ceilings on the first floor & 11 ft ceilings on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom has its own on suite bathroom. The original carriage house is still intact in the backyard and string lights stretch across the fenced-in courtyard for a perfect ambiance at night with a concrete patio set up for entertaining. The highlight of the house is the amazing front porch with a black & white checkered tile & ceiling fans that keep you cool. The renovated kitchen has high end appliances, custom painted floors, tons of counter space with quartzite and soapstone natural stone.<p><strong>For open house information, contact CHRISTY BECKHAM, RE/MAX TRUE ADVANTAGE at 706-922-9292</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMEF1Z3VzdGElMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtR0FBUkdBLTQ2NTE0NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Two story home with Hardie Board exterior, interior will be finished with granite countertop, Vinyl plant flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, half bath in main level, 2-10 builders warranty, landscaped front yard. Estimate completion time will be July 2020. This home is apart of the Laney Walker Redevelopment and is eligible for up to 25k in down payment assistance for those who qualify. If using the DPA please allow minimum of 60 days for commission approval<p><strong>For open house information, contact JOE EDGE, SHERMAN & HEMSTREET REAL ESTATE at 706-722-8334</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Amazing home! Recently Renovated and turn key ready All Brick Ranch, open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath, minutes away from downtown and medical district. Would be perfect for First time home buyer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact STUART BROOKS, BETTER HOMES & GARDENS REAL ESTATE EP at 706-364-7653</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

McDonald’s rolls out hiring initiative in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDonald’s is looking to hire 260 new employees in Augusta and Savannah as part of an effort to recruit more than 13,000 employees in Georgia. McDonald’s summer hiring initiative kicks off next week, and to gear up for the busy summer season, the fast-food giant has rolled out a new set of employee perks, including paid time off, career learning opportunities, free employee meals, education assistance and competitive wages in addition to flexible schedules, the company said.
Midville, GAPosted by
Midville Dispatch

Coming soon: Midville events

1. Southeast Crab Feast - Augusta (GA); 2. The JPN Expo Challenge; 3. Livestock Emergency Response Plan Training Bulloch County Extension Office; 4. Silent Headphone Twerk Party; 5. Speed Reading Class - Augusta;
North Augusta, SCWRDW-TV

Small business booming in North Augusta

The pandemic showed us that high-speed internet is no longer just nice to have, it's a necessity. But about 14 million Americans don't have access to it. Leaders are working to connect rural America to broadband service. Millions of kids across the country battle eczema every day. There is now...
JobsPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Insurance Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Work From Home Sales Position; 4. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 5. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 6. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 7. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 8. Remote Sales | Work from Home | Virtual; 9. Client Service Representative ( Virtual Interview - Work from Home); 10. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work from Home;
Columbia County, GAWRDW-TV

Enjoy the great outdoors in luxury with glamping

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of year to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. And if you’re someone who likes to take it all in while in luxury glamping is calling your name. It’s glamorous camping and it’s making its return this summer to Columbia County...
Columbia County, GAWRDW-TV

Columbia County church to distribute donated food

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans will hold a food-packing event followed by a distribution at Macedonia Baptist Church of Grovetown on May 30. “Hope is not a proposition nor a simple wish,” said senior pastor the Rev. Greg Porterfield. “To be realized it must be put to work. When we feed families in need we demonstrate not just kindness for others but what we believe in ourselves.”
Columbia County, GAWRDW-TV

Columbia County merchants donate $150,000 to Ronald McDonald House

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There were smiling faces at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta on Tuesday. The Merchants Association of Columbia County presented the organization with a $150,000 check. The money is from proceeds earned during the association’s spring fair. The Ronald McDonald House told us they never...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

CARES Act funding goes to combat homelessness in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta commissioners vote to direct federal CARES Act funding to combat homelessness in our Richmond County. The city is allocating more than half a million dollars to help the county’s homeless citizens and according to Augusta Richmond County Commissioner Brandon Garrett, the majority of the money is going to the local Salvation Army to offset the deficit in its operating expenses.
Columbia County, GAwfxg.com

Columbia County works on 2022 budget

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Leaders in Columbia County say they are about four weeks away from finalizing a budget for the 2022 fiscal year. FOX 54 spoke with County Manager Scott Johnson about the highlights of the proposed budget and what's ahead for the county next year. According to county budget worksheets, the overall budget is $202 million and the general fund budget, which comes from tax dollars, is a little over $80 million. The budget process began in January for County which uses a zero-based budget.