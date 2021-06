Fishing from shore hardly requires any gear at all. A rod, reel, and lure are enough to get you casting. Fishing from a boat, on the other hand, demands a laundry list of fishing gear, not the least of which is, well, a boat. Kayak fishing is the perfect in-between that won’t break the bank, with entry-level and budget kayaks starting at a couple of hundred dollars. With that, you can be exploring rivers and shorelines in just inches of water. But first, you’ll want to pick up some of the best kayak fishing accessories to get you started. (Also: Don’t miss this year’s best Prime Day fishing deals!)