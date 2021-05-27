4 must-try cheaper cuts of meat

If, like many, you’ve taken up home cheffing in the past year, then chances are you’ve also had to buy some new bits and bobs for the kitchen. One of those essentials is a cutting board, which seems straightforward enough: It’s where you slice and dice the food that’ll go into your delicious culinary creations. But it’s important to buy one that won’t damage your knife, especially if you’ve shelled out for a really great one from Middleton or Shun. Wooden cutting boards are generally considered the best in this regard, as they’re durable, but not so sturdy that they’ll wear down your trusty blade. Here, our top picks of the bunch.