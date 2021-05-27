Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Tax-free holiday for disaster preparedness supplies

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The disaster preparedness tax-free holiday starts next week. — passed by Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. DeSantis.

Qualifying disaster preparedness supplies will be exempt from taxes starting on May 28 through June 6.

The tax-free holiday comes right on time as another active hurricane season is expected.

Common items that qualify include flashlights, batteries, bottled water and canned foods. Qualifying items sold in places such as theme parks or airports are not exempt from sales tax.

For a full list of items that qualify and do not qualify click here.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

