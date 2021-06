Cybercrime gangs are finding it harder to recruit partners for the affiliate programs that power ransomware attacks. The best way to stop the ever-increasing wave of ransomware attacks is to take away the financial incentive behind these cyber crimes. The response to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack may be the first step in doing just that. Both governments and hacker forums have made it harder for ransomware gangs to use the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model. This scalable business model requires several groups: engineers to write encryption software, network penetration experts to find and compromise targets and professional negotiators to ensure maximum payout.