How to wear high heels when you’re older

After a year of being cooped up and sheltered away, we’re itching to get out and about. Vaccinations are on the rise and restaurants are filling up, but for those still wary of indoor dining or not quite ready yet to give up their newfound connection to nature, a picnic is the perfect outing. A summer excursion to the park is about as good as it gets—socially distanced or not, there's just something about kicking off your shoes and cracking open a bottle of wine that makes any weekend one to look forward to. A great outfit only adds to the experience, and with everything from a breezy linen top to handsome slip-op shoes, this picnic fit will have you setting up to lounge the day away in true “look good, feel good” fashion.