When my partner and I first started dating, we spoke to each other all day, every day. Sometimes he would even make me elaborate images using emojis when the conversation started to taper off. Nonstop conversation eventually gave way to intermittent texting, and while there’s no right answer for how often you should talk to your boyfriend, girlfriend, or partner, I definitely worried we weren’t talking as frequently as other couples. Communication is the foundation of pretty much any strong relationship, after all — but unfortunately, talking to your boo too often can be unhealthy.