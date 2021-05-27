Model kit hobbies to enjoy with your grandchildren

One assumes that the tranquil fish in a tropical aquarium were bred somewhere, maybe in a bucket in the back of the store. Sadly, no. The problem seems to have started during the initiation of jet service to the South Pacific, circa 1964. Since then, divers have collected the tiny colorful fish from tropical reefs; their tools include vacuums, “tickle sticks” and hypodermic needles. In extreme cases, they blast reefs with dynamite to gather the stunned fish that float to the surface, or squirt cyanide to knock them out of their hiding places; the cyanide stops the air long enough for a harvester to scoop up knocked-out fish. (We get the anecdote that these cyanide-fishers in the Philippines can be picked out of a crowd — their eyes are yellow from jaundice, as the poison attacks their livers.)