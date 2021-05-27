Model kit hobbies to enjoy with your grandchildren

Our granddaughter will be 20 months old this month and she loves to be outside with us. I know that she doesn't really have a clue what we are doing or any concept of why we are doing it but she does like to mimic our actions. When I'm watching her I've taken her to the shop while I've worked with the plants with some menial tasks. She's too young to just let go on her own so there isn't much I can do. But I do enjoy watching as she picks up trash and puts it in the trash can or plant prunings from the floor. She doesn't do much, but then at 20 months she does more than I would expect. I am a little afraid to let her come out with me when I weed, though.