Here's a chance to thwart criminals and keep your car safe: The Manhattan Beach Police Department is hosting a free catalytic converter etching event on Saturday. The "Etch & Catch" will be held at the Kinecta Federal Credit Union headquarters parking lot (1440 Rosecrans Ave.) from 8:00 a.m. to noon. It will be first come, first served. To let the police know that you want to attend, DM them on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/manhattanbchpd/) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/manhattanbchpd).